The eight-year-old will return to Foxrock with a point to prove after disappointing on his seasonal reappearance in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal last month and is set to be joined by two stablemates in Conflated and Fury Road.

Elliott has enjoyed huge success at the four-day meeting in recent years, with Galvin ’s thrilling Savills Chase victory over A Plus Tard a clear highlight in 2021.

"I was very happy with Conflated in Down Royal. He had a good blow and came on an awful lot for the run,” Elliott said during a press morning at his yard on Monday.

“This will be his next target and he’s a good horse. He probably surprised me a little bit in the Irish Gold Cup, but he’s a fair horse on his day."

Of Galvin, he added: “He scoped dirty after Down Royal but is back in good nick now and I’d imagine he’ll go to Leopardstown again. He’s got a big heart and finished fourth in the (Cheltenham) Gold Cup. He probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves.

“We’ll probably run Fury Road as well. He always seemed to be a little bit of a bridle horse, but I liked the way he put his head down in Down Royal and he’ll love the ground in Leopardstown too."

As usual Elliott is well stocked in all areas, but his novice chasing team appears particularly strong.

Fil Dor, a top-class juvenile hurdler last season, made a smart start to his career over fences at Navan on Sunday and is set for an immediate step up to Grade One level in the Racing Post Novice Chase on December 26.

Elliott said: “It probably looks like we’ve got a good bunch of novice chasers. We’ve a few nice novice hurdlers coming along as well, but I’d say we might be a little bit strong with the novice chasers at the moment.

“I thought Fil Dor jumped very well in Navan – he was foot perfect and attacked his fences. He always looked like he was going to be a chaser and I thought he was good.

“I’d imagine Leopardstown is where he’ll go. It would look perfect timing and he’s got strong with a summer’s grass, so he’ll head there.”

One of Fil Dor’s biggest rivals could prove to be fellow Elliott inmate Hollow Games, who also made a successful chasing debut at Navan earlier in the month.

The trainer added: “Hollow Games was in Navan this morning and jumped very well. I might have been running him over the wrong distance last year – I was trying to make him into a stayer, but the way he won over two miles and one (furlong) in Navan the last day, it might just be his trip.

“He’ll probably go to Navan on Sunday week and then go on to Leopardstown as well.”

Mighty Potter’s festive target should become clearer after he contests this weekend’s Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, while it is surely only a matter of time before Grade One-winning hurdler Three Stripe Life steps up to the highest level over fences after bolting up on his introduction at Naas.

“He blew very hard after the race. He’s a big, gross horse and I’d say there could be a lot of improvement from that race in Naas,” Elliott added.

“I’d say two and a half miles is as far as he’d go at the moment."