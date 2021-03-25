Scottish National remains an option for Festival hero Galvin

The seven-year-old quickened up smartly to win the National Hunt Chase last week, proving stamina is no issue in the process.

A second-season novice, he was transferred from Gordon Elliott to Ian Ferguson by owner Ronnie Bartlett before the Festival, but with Galvin having spent his early days with Ferguson, the handler already knew the horse well.

“There’s a possibility he could run in the Scottish National, but definitely not the Irish, – it will come too soon,” said Ferguson.

“He’s been entered at Ayr, so we’ll see how he is between now and then. It looks to be coming up at the right time.

“We know he stays, he’s a good jumper and he acts on decent ground, so he has all the plusses to go there.

“The Irish National was just a bit soon, but he’s come home fine after the race, so we’ll play it by ear and see how we go.

“He’s a quality horse, he’s been a great servant to us all and Cheltenham worked out very well.

“The rating he’s got (154) is understandable, you don’t win five in a row and expect to get off lightly.”