Ben Linfoot was our man on the track on day one at the Dublin Racing Festival as several bubbles were burst - but not Galopin Des Champs' after his Irish Gold Cup victory.

Willie Mullins spent the first half of the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival bursting his own bubbles. Hands clasped together in goalkeeper-sized sheepskin gloves, first he had to try and explain to Rich Ricci how 1/3 favourite Lossiemouth had lost out to stablemate Gala Marceau in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle (she was unlucky), and then in the next race, the Irish Arkle, joint second-favourite at 9/2, El Fabiolo, sunk his stablemate and the well-backed 11/8 favourite Appreciate It (he was simply too good). This felt like Cheltenham Trials Day all over again with some strong favourites getting turned over, but when things feel like that a hotshot invariably comes along to balance out the equilibrium and the bookies could not get the day’s poster boy, Galopin Des Champs, beat in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Sent off 30/100 favourite in the end, he did indeed start as the shortest-priced horse ever to run in this race in its 36-year history and for 99 per cent of the contest the result didn’t look in doubt. He settled well, jumped, travelled ominously and showed great acceleration to seal the contest, with the one per cent of doubt coming just before the last, where Fury Road jumped across him, and ever so briefly, thanks mainly to the camera angle, halfway up the run in where for a nanosecond he looked in a real fight with Gordon Elliott’s Gigginstown-owned horse. That he won by eight lengths from staying-on stablemate Stattler, with Fury Road relegated to third, tells you plenty, but so does the largely indifferent bookmaker reaction for the Gold Cup, with Betfair pushing him out half a point to 7/4. Perhaps there is a chink of light for his Cheltenham rivals, with Fury Road, a 158-rated chaser heading into this race, giving him a bit of a scare. But if you were thinking of taking on Galopin Des Champs due to stamina doubts, it might be best to think again. He was really strong to the line and Mullins batted away any Cheltenham Gold Cup distance queries with a dismissive scoff – “to me he can go four miles.”

They didn’t seem to go very quick in this, but Galopin Des Champs looks very much the type to cruise along off a stronger gallop and to crab him on those grounds would be unwise. Stood in the winner’s enclosure afterwards, I was lucky enough to clap him in next to Henrietta Knight, trainer of triple Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate who was also seven when he won his first Gold Cup in 2002. “He’s fantastic isn’t he,” she said. “I love him, he’s got Gold Cup written all over him. I’ve seen him quite a bit this year as I go to Willie’s quite a lot. “When he got the measure of them today and he accelerated away from them it was quite something. He travels and has so much class. “It was probably the only real race he’s had as he normally finds it so easy out on his own, it was a real race today and he just showed his superiority. He’s a joy to watch and I really hope he goes and wins the Gold Cup. He’s got some engine.”

