Galia Des Liteaux starts season off with victory at Market Rasen

Dan Skelton’s Galia Des Liteaux made a winning start to her season in the Rhino.Bet Bud Booth Mares’ Chase at Market Rasen.

The Listed contest attracted five runners, of which she was the 5/6 favourite as a proven Graded-race performer who was set some tough assignments at the latter end of last season. Fifth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and fourth in the Mildmay at Aintree, the bay made her return over three miles in Lincolnshire and was partnered by usual rider Harry Skelton. Martin Keighley’s Found On made the running and jumped soundly in front with the favourite in her slipstream, and it was on the home turn that the market leader first began to throw down a challenge. Initially she look set to easily pull clear, but Found On was dogged behind her and Jedd O’Keeffe’s Fairfield Ferrata did not fold readily and so Galila Des Liteaux looked grateful for the staying trip when regaining dominance late on.

“She is talented, we got the job done in the end but I think the track was probably sharp enough for her,” said the winning jockey. “It’s a Listed race, this is where Dan wanted to come right from the end of last season. This was were we wanted to start her off, she stays really well and got the job done well at the line. “Sean (Bowen, Found On) was going a good gallop in front, she was jumping well but it was all just happening a bit quick for her. I was mindful that I didn’t want him to have it his own way up front and then turn in and be gone on me, I knew I wouldn’t pick him up late on. “I’ve let her pop three out, pop the second-last, I looked around and I knew I’d need a good one and she had plenty left and would keep finding for me. She was good at the last and then galloped on. “I don’t think we’ve seen her at her best there, but she’s one that tries and that’s what you need.” Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 20/1 for the Becher Chase at Aintree next month.