Narrowly beaten by subsequent Grand National hero Noble Yeats on his chasing debut at Galway, Gavin Cromwell’s charge opened his account at the second attempt at Fairyhouse before being placed at the highest level on three successive occasions.

The bold decision to supplement him for the Arkle at last month’s Cheltenham Festival paid off with Gabynako finishing a clear second to hot favourite Edwardstone, and his trainer is keeping his fingers crossed he can go one better.

Cromwell said: “He’s been running very well and it would be fantastic to get his head in front. He’s come out of Cheltenham well and we’re happy that he’s in good nick. We’re looking forward to it.

“He ran a blinder in the Arkle. We were just unfortunate to bump into Edwardstone, who was very good, but he ran a cracker in defeat.

“I think he’s probably better on better ground, so fingers crossed.”