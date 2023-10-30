In terms of bare form a fairly ordinary renewal of the Futurity, the field not all that spread out at the finish after the pace had been steady, the winning time the slowest in 25 years, though the race has a fine record of producing classic winners, and Ancient Wisdom - just the second domestic Group 1 winner of the season for his stable - is certainly a big part of that picture for 2024; the start was delayed for around 15 minutes after the subsequently-withdrawn Battle Cry got down in his stall, the winner and sixth from the adjacent stalls both checked by the vet before being deemed fit to race.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ANCIENT WISDOM (FR) justified his supplementary entry without needing to better the form that saw him run out a rather more impressive winner of the Autumn Stakes a fortnight earlier, able to dictate a steadyish gallop, showing plenty of guts and stamina to rally his way back to the front approaching the final 1f after 2 rivals had passed him over 2f out; he'll reportedly reappear in the Dante and there's no doubt that he'll be suited by 1¼m and beyond.

DEVIL'S POINT (IRE), in a Group 1 for the first time, maintained his striking pattern of run-to-run improvement, taking the eye with the way he travelled on the heavy ground; in touch, travelled fluently, challenged over 2f out, every chance entering final 1f, kept on; he's got the physique to train on well and it may be that he proves best up to this sort of trip.

GOD'S WINDOW ran a fine race going straight from a maiden win to a Group 1, still showing signs of inexperience but finishing off well, in the manner of one who'll have no trouble with at least 1¼m as a 3-y-o; slowly into stride, held up, headway when switched over 1f out, stayed on well; he's highly likely to progress further.

DEIRA MILE (IRE) was seemingly much improved, a bit of a concern for the overall robustness of the form, though he had changed stables (from Charlie Johnston) and looked more willing than when turned over at short odds at Chelmsford; prominent, ridden 3f out, plugged on; he should be suited by 1¼m+.

DANCING GEMINI (IRE) was better than the bare result, getting to the front as the pace lifted but not seeing it out faced with testing ground on his first go at 1m, seemingly a speedier type than his pedigree might suggest; close up, led over 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, faded; he should stay this far granted less of a test and is likely to win pattern races as a 3-y-o.

DIEGO VELAZQUEZ (IRE) lost his unbeaten record, maybe blunted by softer ground and also perhaps worst affected in the incident that led to the withdrawal of his stable companion Battle Cry; in touch, ridden 3f out, in touch over 1f out, no extra; he remains the type to make a really smart 3-y-o.

REDHOT WHISPER (IRE) faced a stiff task, even allowing that he'd split the third and fourth in a maiden here 6 weeks earlier, and didn't run any worse than previously; held up, ridden over 2f out, made no impression; winning a maiden or novice should still be a formality.