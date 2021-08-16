Gleaming brings up treble for Ward and Ortiz

Wesley Ward and Irad Ortiz Jr won a third straight Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar with Twilight Gleaming.

The daughter of National Defense was narrowly denied by Quick Suzy in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer but bounced back to winning ways in a Listed race at Deauville in August, and she followed up in devastating fashion in the opening race of the 38th Breeders' Cup Championships.

Fastest from the gate and sent right to the front from stall six, Twilight Gleaming had plenty of her rivals in trouble by halfway and although one or two of the Europeans closed in the final furlong, the 7/1 shot held on to win with something to spare.

David Loughnane's relatively experienced Go Bears Go (12/1) ran on really well in the closing stages from near the back of the field to grab second, just ahead of another Ward inmate, Kaufymaker, with Christophe Clement's Derrynane back in fourth.

“I’m lucky to train so many fast horses this year. But there are some really good prospects coming through for next year. When you have the athletes on your side it makes everything so special.

“I will see how she progresses and I imagine either the King’s Stand or the Commonwealth Cup will be on her agenda next season.

“We start them early, and moving forward I knew she was fast. She won at Belmont on the grass and finished second in the Queen Mary. Then we knew we had something special.

“When she won in France (after Royal Ascot) we brought her back a gave her a good break. When she came back into training she got better and better.”