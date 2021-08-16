A review of the action so far from Future Stars Friday at the Breeders' Cup as Twilight Gleaming made all in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.
Wesley Ward and Irad Ortiz Jr won a third straight Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar with Twilight Gleaming.
The daughter of National Defense was narrowly denied by Quick Suzy in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer but bounced back to winning ways in a Listed race at Deauville in August, and she followed up in devastating fashion in the opening race of the 38th Breeders' Cup Championships.
Fastest from the gate and sent right to the front from stall six, Twilight Gleaming had plenty of her rivals in trouble by halfway and although one or two of the Europeans closed in the final furlong, the 7/1 shot held on to win with something to spare.
David Loughnane's relatively experienced Go Bears Go (12/1) ran on really well in the closing stages from near the back of the field to grab second, just ahead of another Ward inmate, Kaufymaker, with Christophe Clement's Derrynane back in fourth.
“I’m lucky to train so many fast horses this year. But there are some really good prospects coming through for next year. When you have the athletes on your side it makes everything so special.
“I will see how she progresses and I imagine either the King’s Stand or the Commonwealth Cup will be on her agenda next season.
“We start them early, and moving forward I knew she was fast. She won at Belmont on the grass and finished second in the Queen Mary. Then we knew we had something special.
“When she won in France (after Royal Ascot) we brought her back a gave her a good break. When she came back into training she got better and better.”
It was a 12th Breeders' Cup success for jockey Ortiz, who also guided Four Wheel Drive and Golden Pal to victory for the same trainer in this race in 2019 and 2020.
Quick Suzy was also due to run in California, but unfortunately missed out when spiking a temperature at the start of the week.
Paddy Power introduced Twilight Gleaming into their Commonwealth Cup betting at 8/1.
A proud Loughnane said of Go Bears Go: “He’s a superstar and has taken me to new heights. He’s a life-changing horse.
“I thought the distance might be too sharp, but that wasn’t it. He just missed a stride at the gate and Johnny thought it cost him the race. He’s never done that before, but on this stage you can’t get away with it.
“Out here the races are won in the first furlong, whereas we go quickest in the last. You can't be disappointed.”
Echo Zulu (11/10 favourite) pulverised the opposition in the Netjets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.
Having won all three starts in ready fashion earlier in the year, the daughter of 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Gun Runner dominated the race from the off, despite starting from the widest stall in the six-runner field.
Joel Rosario was allowed to set his own fractions in front and didn't go overboard on the speed, breezing along with a length and a half to spare throughout the early stages of the mile event.
Juju's Map made a promising-looking move heading to the top of the straight but when Florent Geroux really went for her, Rosario just flicked a switch and Echo Zulu - trained by Gun Runner's handler Steve Asmussen - careered into a four-length lead.
Nothing could live with her from that point and she coasted home to beat Juju's Map, who was sent off at 4/1.