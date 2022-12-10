Graham Cunningham speaks to HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges on a range of issues from Golden Sixty to the whip and the impact of the World Pool for UK racecourses.

The captain of Hong Kong’s racing ship seems remarkably relaxed considering he’s spent almost three years steering a huge and complex vessel through troubled waters. Perhaps it’s the afterglow of a thrilling International Jockeys’ Championship which saw Silvestre de Sousa and Tom Marquand dead heat on a night when the Happy Valley party crowd were finally back in force at the world’s most spectacular racetrack.

HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (photo: Alex Evers)

Or maybe it’s because a relentless three-year grind fighting waves of coronavirus in lockstep with the Hong Kong government is showing precious signs of paying off. Either way, HKJC CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges is in upbeat mood after watching a phalanx of international raiders flexing in the Sha Tin sunshine and the man known simply as ‘EB’ tackles a range of key domestic and global issues ahead of Sunday’s LONGINES Hong Kong International Races.

Wednesday’s International Jockeys’ Championship

Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges daps up Ryan Moore at the IJC press event (photo: Alex Evers)

For me, it was a real symbol of hope. Racing in Hong Kong, especially at Happy Valley, is about entertainment. It’s not about only the physical execution of racing and wagering but about being a place of fun. To see the crowds back with the party atmosphere was huge because the next generation will not be interested only in the racing product. It must be about the fun and enjoyment as well as the traditional racing wagering experience and that’s why Wednesday night was very important. Coping with Covid

No-one saw the Black Swan of Covid coming but managing the challenge scientifically to prevent health risk to employees and the public has been crucial. The toughest moment was convincing government that what we do is responsible. Every night we had meetings at ten o’clock, midnight and two am, rolling out a huge schedule that was giving PCR tests to 1500 people per day at the peak. Building the core bubble, not just racing people but also those from IT and other departments, was vital in enabling us to continue. I have always had very unusual sleep patterns, going to bed at two and getting up at 6.30. That has not changed but the concerns you have before you go to bed are a different ball game. I know we have asked a lot from people but I never ask of anyone else more than what I do. We have only 25 jockeys and life has been tough for them. I don’t want to camouflage it and some cope better with this situation than others, but if we had had any cross infection among jockeys then the government would have closed us down. Find out more here regarding the Hong Kong International Races The impact of Golden Sixty

Golden Sixty and Vincent Ho at Tuesday trackwork (Picture by Alex Evers for HKJC)

If you look back to the time during SARS we had a symbol called Silent Witness, a world champion sprinter, and the Covid era horse is definitely Golden Sixty. You need these stars from a sports perspective and he is a symbol of Hong Kong’s resilience. When he lost earlier this year the disappointment was significant and Vincent (Ho) was criticised but he has grown with this horse and, along with Derek Leung and others, he is a great testament to our huge investment in developing homegrown talent. It is a similar story with our trainers. As for Golden Sixty, I think Sunday’s Hong Kong Mile is his real, real test but everyone is looking forward to seeing whether he can win the race for a third year running. The search for a new Joao Moreira

Joao Moreira

There will never be a new Joao, because he was unique, but we do want to strengthen our riding ranks and having Hugh Bowman here is a massive coup as he has top quality. Joao himself wasn’t a world-renowned rider when he first came here. Our champion Zac Purton is another classic example that some people really grow and blossom in the intense Hong Kong arena and, with the changing Covid environment, I am optimistic that we will be able to attract two or three really top-class international riders. We have definitely had discussions about bringing in a new female jockey but they have to be of the level of Jamie Kah or Hollie Doyle, who had a winner each on IJC night and can hold their ground anywhere in the world. Reinventing the racing experience

Fireworks at Happy Valley Racecourse

Racing worldwide faces a significant ageing customer base and competition from other activities, be it wagering or entertainment. Without this on-course experience, and by reducing yourself to a purely online wagering business, you will not create long-term sustainability for the sport. People have been unable to go racing for two years and that creates a certain habit but events like the IJC and HKIR are launch points to bring people back to the track and all our customer analytics show that a person who goes racing regularly has a much higher retention and activity rate than one who is only online. Your competition is only an App away so therefore we will dial up the racegoing experience. Generation Z do not read the form. You need to engage them in a completely different way than our generation – with a ‘gamefication’ of experiences - and that is a massive customer rediscovery which we must accelerate after Covid. The future of racing in Mainland China

Showcase racing at Conghua Racecourse (HKJC)

Covid delayed plans for our Conghua base (200km north of Hong Kong) by around a year but I am convinced we can stage four race meetings a year there from 2026, by which time we will have a magnificent grandstand for ten thousand people designed by Herzog & de Meuron, who are responsible for the Allianz Arena in Munich, London’s Tate Modern and the famous Bird’s Nest Stadium used for the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. I am the biggest dentist when it comes to drilling down – and I have seen a lot of grandstands where you say ‘it’s nice until you come to use it’ – but this is a massive investment and I am sure it will be absolutely stunning. We will start with four meetings a year that are supplementary to our programme but I will not speculate on whether those will involve betting in Hong Kong. Where next for the World Pool?

I submitted the concept of betting into global pools to the Asian Racing Conference in 2007. It took us a little bit longer to establish but I firmly believe that global commingling – or World Pools – are a massive gamechanger for the industry as an alternative to fixed odds markets. Our vision is that every race in the top hundred of World Rankings should have a World Pool. Great Britain has embraced it more, with total turnover of HK$6.8b that has generated probably between HK$150-$170m for the racetracks. We plan 22 World Pool days in 2023 and hope to stage more in Australia, Germany and France with Hong Kong bringing its unique liquidity, which is currently around seventy per cent of turnover. The ongoing debate over the whip Harmonisation of whip rules is one of the most challenging topics because there are significant cultural differences and pressures from animal groups in different countries. Various jurisdictions have the subject under constant review, including the UK, and this is a long march. However, the one thing we always need to keep in mind is the customer and it is good that we haven’t seen anything introduced that would impact on them such as the disqualification of winners on raceday. There is no doubt that in several places, including Hong Kong, such a rule would have a significant negative impact. Favourite HKIR memories

Felix Coetzee and Silent Witness salute the Sha Tin crowd (HKJC)