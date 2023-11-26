Fugitif to be aimed at December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

“Because he is such a big horse, it normally takes him four or five weeks to come out of his run, but fitness wise he will probably come on for the run. He was too keen and too free, he never settled really.

“Something jumped into him at the water jump and it was the only jump he got wrong. He was a bit sore on the behind fetlock for a few days but he’s absolutely A1 now.

Although having to settle for minor honours, Hobson is hopeful there is more to come on his next start now his charge has a run under his belt.

However, there was plenty of encouragement to take from Fugitif’s performance as he matched strides with the winner coming down the hill and rounding the turn for home before his early exuberance in first-time cheekpieces took its toll on the lung-busting run for home.

Richard Hobson’s eight-year-old is a regular competitor at Cheltenham and was sent off a 12/1 chance for his seasonal reappearance in the hands of Gavin Sheehan last weekend, a race that was ultimately won by Stage Star, with Fugitif finishing 16 lengths adrift in fourth.

“I probably shouldn’t have put cheekpieces on him first time out. Gavin was saying he was sort of struggling to keep a lid on him. So it was probably trainer error on that front and hoping he might get some cover, as I thought he might be like that if he was handy enough. He jumped his way to the front with a circuit to run.

“He just got lit up a bit and didn’t run with the choke out, but was just doing too much for a horse having a comeback run compared to the second and third horses which were completely switched off.

“He was bang there alongside Stage Star at the top of the hill and still tanking down the hill.”

Hobson is now looking forward to a potential return to Cheltenham’s New course where Fugitif has an excellent record having finished second on both Festival Trials Day and at the Festival itself earlier in the year.

If recovering sufficiently from his recent exertions, Fugitif could bid to make it third time lucky on the track in the £130,000 feature of the track’s December meeting, while a similar event worth £100,000 on New Year’s Day (Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase) is also in the equation along with a trip to Ascot for the Howden Handicap Chase on December 23.

Hobson continued: “There is December on the New course which probably suits him better – that second last comes up a bit sharp on him for such a big horse (on the Old course) – and then there is January 1 as well. The one in December is more valuable and you can also throw Ascot into the mix.

“We’ve been dropped 2lb, the runner-up (Notlongtillmay) has gone up 6lb and he had the benefit of a run, the winner is a Grade One horse and we won’t be meeting him again and we’ve beaten the third (Il Ridoto) before, so on that note I would say it puts us in good stead next time if I pick the right race for him.

“I’ve just got to make sure I keep him healthy and right and don’t over run him and hopefully he will win a big pot somewhere.”