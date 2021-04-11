Bryony Frost and Harry Cobden recovering after Aintree falls

Cobden was treated at Aintree University Hospital after both he and Lucky One hit the floor in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle, and although the horse was unharmed, Cobden suffered facial injuries was stood down for the remainder of the card.

His Grand National ride, the Paul Nicholls-trained Give Me A Copper, went to Sean Bowen and was pulled up with two fences left to jump in the big race.

Frost then suffered a similarly crunching fall when parting company with Yala Enki over the 20th fence in the National and was also taken to hospital and kept under observation until late on Saturday evening.

Harry Derham, assistant trainer to Nicholls, confirmed that both riders have since been discharged from hospital, saying: “I was with them both last night and they were both very sore and stiff, but fine.

“When I got back late last night they were fine. They’re both out of hospital, I drove them home.”

Nicholls took to Twitter to provide updates on the riders, who are both attached to his Ditcheat yard.

“Just seen Bryony she’s a little stiff and sore but will hopefully be able to ride from the middle of next week and be fit to ride Frodon (at Sandown, April 24),” he said, before adding: “Another positive update have just spoken to Harry Cobden and he is up and about and feeling ok and just a little sore, he will give an update in the next few days as to when he can ride again. Great news.”

Cobden reiterated Nicholls’ update via his own Twitter account a while later, thanking staff at both the racecourse and the hospital for their care.

“Thank you for all your kind messages regarding my fall yesterday,” he said.

“I’m feeling battered and bruised but luckily there are no breaks.

“I’m back at home now and on the road to recovery. A big thanks to all the medical staff at Aintree races and at Aintree hospital.”

Frost posted an image of herself with a black eye on Instragram, followed by a caption that read: “Thank you for all the kind messages I’ve received. I’m looking like I’ve got some dodgy purple eyeshadow on but I’m feeling better than what I look!

“My aim is to be back racing the middle of next week. I must pass a concussion test to be passed fit to ride. Knowing myself I have a positive feeling Sandown will be a realistic target to be 110% ready and fit.

“To be apart of Paul Nicholls’ team is one of the best not just because we get to ride some of the best horses in the country but when we have hard days everyone rallies to care. Thanks team.”