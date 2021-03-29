Paul Nicholls hopeful Frodon can finish season on a high at Sandown Park

The 11-times champion jumps trainer intends to run the nine-year-old in the extended two-and-three-quarter-mile Grade Two contest, which he captured in 2019 with the now-retired Black Corton.

Frodon enjoyed a spectacular success earlier this season when helping Bryony Frost to become the first female jockey to win the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. The duo first enjoyed Grade One glory in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in 2019.

On his most recent appearance Frodon finished fifth when upped to an extended three and a quarter miles for the first time in the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 19.

Nicholls said: “Frodon is going to go to Sandown on the final day of the season for the Oaksey Chase. He ran a tidy race in the Gold Cup - he just ran out of petrol over the trip but the race didn’t really suit his style of running.

“The Ryanair trip over two and a half is too sharp for him now and his owner (Paul Vogt) was keen to have a go at the Gold Cup. The track at Sandown should suit him and the two and three quarter mile trip will be perfect for him.

“He has already had a good season and hopefully he can sign off with another win."