Frost suffered a broken collarbone when the Paul Nicholls-trained Sir Psycho fell at the second fence in the Excel Signs Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor on November 26.

She told Betfair: “It’s been a rough week since my fall at Bangor, but the damage to my collarbone could have been a lot worse and I’m confident I’ll be back in time for Frodon at Kempton on Boxing Day.

“It’s taken a few days, but I know now exactly what I’ve done and what form my rehab will take. I also know what tests I’ll have to pass before I’m back in the saddle.

“There are a lot of hoops to jump through between now and then, but the tests are all for the good and there couldn’t be a greater incentive for a speedy recovery than having the ride on Frodon to look forward to again in the King George.