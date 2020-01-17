Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Friday January 17

Nap: Prince Rock (12.30 Lingfield)

Next Best: Count Otto (2.05 Lingfield)

Prince Rock rarely runs a bad race at Lingfield and can further enhance his statistics in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

The five-year-old is an in-form regular at the Surrey track, and it would be no surprise to see him defy a joint career-high rating by winning for the third time in four visits since the end of November.

He still had a bit to do turning for home on his most recent outing last month, but Luke Morris quickly got him rolling and he won with half a length to spare, and perhaps a little still in the tank.

Prince Rock is now 9lb higher than when he won in November, but he should be up to the task.

Cliff Wind is finding her feet in handicaps for Sir Mark Prescott and she carries top-weight in the second division of the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

However, she did enough when runner-up at Kempton to suggest this will be a successful mission, with a 2lb rise looking well within her scope.

In the feature Betway Live Casino Handicap, Count Otto is worth considering at likely decent odds.

Amanda Perrett's five-year-old has run with credit over course and distance the last twice, and does not have too much to find with these opponents.

First Response had a luckless passage when he was sent off favourite at Wolverhampton but could manage only fourth of six at the start of the month.

He has been running consistently well of late, though, and returning to Newcastle - scene of his course-and-distance win in October - he should again be in the thick of it in the Bombardier British Hopped Amber Beer Handicap.

Never Dark can light up the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Novice Stakes, and make his long trip worthwhile from trainer Andrew Balding's famous Hampshire base.

The three-year-old got his eye in with a decent debut third over this trip at Kempton last month, and may well be able to put that valuable initial experience to good use here.

Heath Charnock has not seen too much racing yet and his mark of 85 might not be beyond him in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

The four-year-old is a pretty consistent type and has only turned in one seriously below par effort in all of his 10 starts to date.

He did not look to be quite at his best on his first start of 2020, finishing fifth in a competitive event over six furlongs here, but he was returning after a short break and can be given the benefit of the doubt.

The face he weakened a little inside the final furlong on that occasion makes this switch back to five furlongs seem a decent move.

Over jumps at Chepstow, Royale Pagaille is eyecatching in the Poolman Patios And Landscaping Novices' Chase.

Venetia Williams' latest French recruit runs in the famous colours of Rich Ricci, and is likely to appreciate testing conditions for his British debut.

At Musselburgh, Rebecca Menzies' Tabou Beach Boy can strike again as he tries his hand over an extra half-mile in the opening Betway Heed Your Hunch Handicap Hurdle - having located the winning habit for the first time on his previous visit to this course two weeks ago.

Sporting Life tips

DUNDALK: 5.00 Solar Heat, 5.30 Gougane Barra, 6.00 Masalai, 6.30 Shelter, 7.00 Will Be King, 7.30 Line Judge, 8.00 Power Ahead, 8.30 Nigg Bay.

NEWCASTLE: 3.15 Imperial Focus, 3.45 Sweet Marmalade, 4.15 First Response, 4.45 Blazing Dreams, 5.15 Heath Charnock, 5.45 Never Dark, 6.15 Etikaal, 6.45 Hot Hot Hot.

DOUBLE: Prince Rock and Count Otto.