Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Friday January 10

Nap: Reeves (1.20 Lingfield)

Next Best: Island Hideaway (2.20 Lingfield)

Reeves has been in irresistible form, with a hat-trick of wins since returning from a short break, and can keep up the good work at Lingfield.

Robert Cowell's four-year-old has really taken to the all-weather, with two victories at Chelmsford and one at Wolverhampton since the end of October.

The Tamayuz gelding can add the Surrey venue to his list of successes and make it four on the bounce in the Bombardier Golden Beer Handicap.

Reeves had some decent form on turf last season, although he failed to get his head in front. Arguably his best effort was when he was third to subsequent Listed winner and Group-placed Space Blues at York in May.

Island Hideaway can take the step up to a mile and a quarter in his stride to land the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap.

Trainer David Lanigan has decided on this move after the three-year-old finished second over a mile on this track last time.

The son of Mukhadram had won over the same course and distance earlier last month, but connections clearly feel he needs further now.

Music Major can register his sixth course success in the Betway Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

Michael Attwater's seven-year-old may have only won by a neck over this mile and a quarter on his last visit, but it was more that he was delivered perfectly to score.

He carries a 4lb penalty, and that might not be enough to stop him going in again.

Phuket Power got off the mark at Kempton last month and can double up in the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap at Wolverhampton.

That was only his fifth career start and came after a 76-day break, during which the son of Kodiac was gelded.

It is fair to assume there is more improvement to come from the Tom Dascombe-trained three-year-old. He made most of the running to score over seven furlongs and tackles a mile for the first time - a trip which should be within his range, judged on the dam's side of his pedigree.

Waleydd can open his account at the third attempt in the Ladbrokes 'Play 1-2-Free' On Football Novice Stakes.

Roger Varian's charge was second over a mile on his debut at Newbury in October and again over a mile and a quarter at Newcastle. An extra two furlongs should help the Nathaniel colt get his head in front.

Katherine Place won over this five furlongs on her penultimate outing, and can regain winning ways in the Play 4 To Score At Betway Handicap.

The five-year-old, trained by Bill Turner, was beaten only a length at Lingfield three weeks ago - despite not handling the track.

Sporting Life tips

DUNDALK: 5.00 Eleuthera, 5.30 Ela Katrina, 6.00 Lever Du Soleil, 6.30 Dandy Spirit, 7.00 No Needs Never, 7.30 Jm Barrie, 8.00 Major Power, 8.30 Masalai.

HUNTINGDON: Abandoned

LINGFIELD: 12.35 Moondance, 1.10 REEVES (NAP), 1.45 Swiss Pride, 2.20 Island Hideaway, 2.55 Music Major, 3.25 Salkeev, 3.55 Perfect Symphony.

SEDGEFIELD: 12.15 Titus Bolt, 12.50 Ringaringarosie, 1.25 Rostello, 2.00 Instant Replay, 2.35 Benechenko, 3.05 Linelee King, 3.35 Universal Folly.

THURLES: 12.40 Mormon, 1.15 Shanroe Al C, 1.50 Pepper'n Salt, 2.25 Sailingtobyzantium, 3.00 Royal Thief, 3.30 Rebel Waltz, 4.00 Energumene.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.10 Herm, 4.45 Butterfield, 5.15 Orange Suit, 5.45 Phuket Power, 6.15 Waleydd, 6.45 Alicia Darcy, 7.15 Katherine Place.

DOUBLE: Reeves and Island Hideaway.