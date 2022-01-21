We have four horses to combine in a Lucky 15 on Friday from the action at Lingfield and Market Rasen.

Friday Lucky 15 selections A Lucky 15 involves four selections and 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles and 1 four-fold accumulator

FLORRIE KNOX – 1.30 Market Rasen

FLORRIE KNOX looks an interesting each-way shout in the Matchbook Best Odds Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen and he kicks off our Friday multiple. The nine-year-old returned from almost a year off the track at Leicester in December, on his first start for new trainer Alastair Ralph, and he shaped encouragingly in fifth. Understandably a bit rusty, if that has run the freshness out of him he’s attractively handicapped off 110 over a course and distance he’s got winning form over. FINANCIER – 1.50 Lingfield

Kerry Lee could be emerging from the doldrums if Storm Control’s win at Newbury on Wednesday is any guide and the same connections can strike with FINANCIER. He looked to need his run at Ascot but he dropped a hefty 4lb for that and two miles in testing ground could be his optimum judging by his win at Hereford last March.

FLEGMATICK - 3.15 Market Rasen

Dan Skelton’s FLEGMATICK ran well in a better race than the Symphony Group Handicap Chase last time and he can pounce thanks to a drop in class. On his first go since wind surgery he shaped well in third at Kempton, finishing ahead of the likes of Kitty’s Light, Canelo and Cap Du Nord in a £50,000 Class 2 event. Less than half that prize money is on offer here, but Skelton has found a good spot to claim the lion’s share of it with a horse who won a handicap chase last season off 3lb higher. GOWEL ROAD – 3.35 Lingfield

GOWEL ROAD should enjoy a severe test in the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield. He looks to have all the tools to thrive in this race given he stays further and handles the ground well, while the ordinary gallop in a small field last time won’t have played to his strengths.