Don't miss our latest multiple choice
Friday racing tips: Each-way double with tips from Lingfield

By Sporting Life
14:00 · FRI January 21, 2022

With Market Rasen abandoned we have two horses for an each-way double on Friday's card at Lingfield.

Friday e.w double selections

FINANCIER – 1.50 Lingfield

Kerry Lee could be emerging from the doldrums if Storm Control’s win at Newbury on Wednesday is any guide and the same connections can strike with FINANCIER.

He looked to need his run at Ascot but he dropped a hefty 4lb for that and two miles in testing ground could be his optimum judging by his win at Hereford last March.

The Timeform Jury Service

GOWEL ROAD – 3.35 Lingfield

GOWEL ROAD should enjoy a severe test in the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle at Lingfield.

He looks to have all the tools to thrive in this race given he stays further and handles the ground well, while the ordinary gallop in a small field last time won’t have played to his strengths.

