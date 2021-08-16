Dettori on the mark Frankie Dettori made a successful return to the saddle having spent the most of this week promoting his new autobiography Leap Of Faith after steering Filistine to glory in the second division of the 888sport British EBF Novices Stakes at Newmarket. The popular Italian was back doing the day job having made appearances on ITV show This Morning, along with taking to the airwaves on Talksport and Virgin Radio and taking part in an evening event at Ely Cathedral this week to promote the publication, which was released on Thursday. Dettori said: “The book was launched yesterday and it is doing really well at the moment they say. It is not a book just about winning races. It is a recap of my life as told by a 50 year old man. “I’ve been very honest in it and it has a bit of everything in it. It just represents my colourful and rollercoaster life to be honest with you. I really enjoyed doing it.” Having finished second on his debut at the track 27 days ago Filistine, a son of Almanzour, put that experience to good use when accounting for debutant Silent Speech by a neck to complete a 14.3/1 double for John and Thady Gosden. John Gosden said of the 4/5 winner: “He gave the rail up, which is an advantage and he just drifted a little bit. Frankie loved the way he finished up the hill. He will be a mile and mile and a quarter horse next year. “I think it was a nice horse of Godolphin’s in behind and I think it was a good maiden he won today. We know which way we will be going with him next year.”

The Gosden team already have one star in the making for Cheveley Park Stud in the shape of bet365 Fillies’ Mile winner Inspiral, however they could have another for the leading breeding operation judging by the debut success of Audience in the first division of the 888sport British EBF Novices Stakes. Quickly putting daylight between himself and his rivals once sent on by Rab Havlin in the seven-furlong contest, the 15/2 chance crossed the line three and three quarter lengths clear of runner-up Yantarni, the 2/1 favourite. John Gosden said: “We’ve always liked him at home but he has just had lots of little niggles that have held him back but thankfully we were able to get him out at the second last meeting here. “He has always gone well at home but he will have learnt a lot today and he handled the track very well. I would imagine we will stay at this trip for the time being. We will go straight for a novice with a seven pound penalty as that is the obvious way to go then take it from there. Hopefully we can get him out in April.” As for Inspiral, the ante-post favourite for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Gosden senior issued a positive update on the Frankel filly. He added: “She is in great form at home and is now just waiting for next year. We will just see how she is in the spring and decide what to do then.” Perfect moment for Turner mount Richard Hannon believes Symphony Perfect has developed into “one of the most reliable two year-olds” following her victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Bosra Sham” Fillies’ Stakes. Making her 11th start of the campaign, the Fast Company filly showed no sign of a busy season catching up with her when finally adding to her success in a novice contest at Bath in June with a taking victory in the six furlong Listed prize under Hayley Turner. Racing close to the pace throughout the six furlong contest the 12/1 chance burst clear of her rivals late on before defeating 3/1 favourite Desert Dreamer by two and a half lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “She is a lovely filly and she has been everywhere this year. She was very unlucky in the Super Sprint at Newbury and in the Listed race at Redcar. Today I didn’t think she had much of a chance with the draw and I never thought she would win like that. “Her first few races she finished second a couple of times and she was a bit frustrating but she has now turned into one of the most reliable two year olds. We might look for something else before the end of the year or we might look at the All-Weather Championships and the six-furlong three year old category. “She really thrives on her racing. It is great for Amo Racing to have another Listed winner. You have got to say that is the best run of her life and if she can find a bit more I’d be delighted.”

Hayley Turner and Symphony Perfect return victorious

Plan comes together for Burke Spycatcher (3/1) can look forward to an international campaign after making his return from a 113-day break a winning one in the 888sport British EBF Conditions Stakes. Having teamed up to claim the six-furlong race 12 months ago with Ainsdale, trainer Karl Burke and jockey Clifford Lee repeated the feat following the two and a quarter length success posted by the son of Vadamos.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!