3.35 bet365 Fillies' Mile Click here for FREE video form and full racecard Inspiral bids to cement her place at the head of ante-post lists for next year’s Classics in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket. Bred to be very smart as a daughter of Frankel out of high-class racemare Starscope, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned youngster has so far lived up to her blue-blooded pedigree with a hat-trick of victories. An impressive debut performance at Newmarket has been followed by even more dominant displays in the Star Stakes at Sandown and the May Hill at Doncaster, meaning she tops the betting for both next season’s 1000 Guineas and Oaks. Inspiral is widely expected to stretch her unbeaten record to four over the Rowley Mile, but connections are taking nothing for granted. “She’s done everything right so far and is a lovely filly,” said Cheveley Park’s managing director Chris Richardson. “She’s working well – but this is a big step up, and she’ll be racing on some rain-softened ground, which she hasn’t encountered before. Her mother went on it – and what will be will be. Dreams may be shattered, but we may have even bigger dreams for next year if all goes our way.”

John and Thady Gosden’s Inspiral is one of two unbeaten fillies in Friday’s nine-strong field, along with the James Ferguson-trained Mise En Scene. The daughter of Siyouni has so far won a novice event at Haydock and the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood – and got a taste for the undulations of Newmarket during a recent racecourse gallop. Ferguson said: “After Goodwood, the first thing Oisin (Murphy) said was that she needs a mile. Although the Rockfel is a wonderful race, I didn’t think she had much to prove. She came out of Goodwood fine, but I didn’t think there was much point running over seven (furlongs) again, so we decided to come straight here. “She did a nice piece of work on the racecourse and she seemed to handle it fine. We are very lucky the track is on our doorstep. “I understood her price (7/1) at Goodwood, because in her race at Haydock she beat nothing. I knew she was good enough to get black type and I was expecting a good run, but the fact she won was fantastic. “Oisin rode her very coolly, and if he wanted to he could have got there quicker. He was aware he was going to get there and gave her a beautiful ride, but I think with another furlong she would have gone again.” Charlie Appleby’s Wild Beauty was no match for Inspiral in Sandown’s Star Stakes, but has since won a Grade One at Woodbine. “We were delighted to see Wild Beauty win a G1 in Canada, when she improved for the step up to a mile,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “She has taken that race well and goes into this with plenty of experience at a high level.” Irish raiders Concert Hall (Aidan O’Brien) and Magical Lagoon (Jessica Harrington) also feature. O’Brien said of his filly, by Dubawi out of the Oaks winner Was: “She’s been improving with every run. We’ve been really happy with her – we were pleased with her last run when she won the Group Three at the Curragh. “We always thought she’d stay further than a mile, and she has seen the seven furlongs out really well in her last few races. She’ll be happy that the ground is nice. That’s in her favour.”

3.00 Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes Click here for FREE video form and full racecard Chris Wall’s Double Or Bubble will try to end her season on a high in the Group Two Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes at Newmarket. The four-year-old has been in fine form all season, finishing out of the top two just once when ninth in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot. Since then she has been defeated by just a neck in the Listed Queen Charlotte Fillies’ Stakes at Chelmsford – before going on to take the Flying Fillies’ Stakes, another Listed race, at Pontefract in August. A return to Group level followed with performances in the Supreme Stakes at Goodwood and Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster, finishing second each time to Toro Strike and then Just Beautiful. Double Or Bubble is back at Group Two level on Friday, and Wall is hoping the current good to soft ground proves suitable. The Newmarket trainer said: “We’ve not had as much rain here as other places, so the ground will probably be good. “But that’s all right – she’s just a filly we’d like to avoid soft ground with. While it’s a competitive race, this didn’t look as scary as a Group Two may do, and I didn’t think there was anything in this the likes of which we haven’t already taken on or run against this season. “We thought we’d give it a go again. She’s in good form – and if she runs her race then I hope she’ll be at the competitive end of things. “She’s been second in two Group Threes. The colt that beat her at Goodwood (Toro Strike) beat the track record, and it’s a good filly (Just Beautiful) that beat her last time. “She’s not out of place in this company. Although she’s been on the go a long time, she looks well – she’s been going well at home, so we thought we’d roll the dice one last time this season.”

Charlie Appleby fields two in the seven-furlong contest, and reports both Suhail and D’bai in fine shape. “Al Suhail lacks a bit of consistency but has taken each run well this year and, if he produces his best form, should be bang there,” the trainer told godolphin.com. “D’bai has been consistent all year and heads into this race in good order. We are hopeful of another solid performance over his optimum trip.” Richard Hannon’s Chindit seeks to get back to winning ways after a handful of mid-division finishes in Group contests – with John Quinn’s Safe Voyage also looking for a return to the form which saw him take the Listed City Plate Stakes at Chester in July. William Haggas’ With Thanks won the Listed October Stakes at Ascot just last weekend, and looks to claim a first Group Two – as does Aidan O’Brien’s Horoscope, last seen finishing third in the Boomerang Mile at Leopardstown. Charlie Hills’ Prix de Meautry winner Garrus and Henry Candy’s Jouska complete the field of nine.

2.25 Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes Click here for FREE video form and full racecard Pearl Glory bids to give trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy his biggest success when she lines up for the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes. Philippart De Foy has been going it alone for just two seasons at his Newmarket yard but has made a bright start – with horses like Pearl Glory flying the flag. The daughter of Cotai Glory won her first two starts and went close to adding a Group Three triumph when beaten just a length by Romantic Time in the Dick Poole Stakes. She put in good late work at the end of the six furlongs that day, so De Foy has no qualms about stepping her up to seven at Group Three level again on Friday. “She’s been doing very well since the Dick Poole,” he said. “The filly is in good form, and it looked like she wanted a step up in trip last time out – so we are trying the seven furlongs this time. I think she will handle Newmarket fine, but she wouldn’t want the ground to be too soft. I hope it dries a bit.” De Foy is delighted to have secured the services of title-chasing William Buick to ride Pearl Glory. “We can’t complain about having William on board,” he added. “He’s been riding at the top level for a long time and won Group Ones last weekend.” Competition will nonetheless be tough – with Ralph Beckett’s successful Salisbury debutante Good American and William Haggas’ two-time winner Perfect News among the opposition.