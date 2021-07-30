Friday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

FRIDAY On The Exchange Lay of the day – MOGUL (4.10 Goodwood)

Aidan O’Brien’s MOGUL seems to need quick ground and a strong pace to chase and neither is guaranteed here. He’s obviously the pick of these on his best form but was very disappointing in the Coronation Cup and a return to his peak now purely based on his win here in the 2020 Gordon Stakes looks a bit fanciful. Place only – GENEVER DRAGON (3.55 Bangor)

Former Tom Dascombe inmate GENEVER DRAGON probably found himself quite badly handicapped in this code after winning a maiden hurdle first time up for Donald McCain but he’s come down 10lb now and didn’t shape too badly at all when third at Perth last time. Theo Gillard helps ease the burden of carrying a big weight here and he could at least hold on for a place if attempting to make all the running again.

Multiple Choice Horses you may want to consider including in your multiple bets… NIBRAS SHADOW (3.10 Wolverhampton)

NIBRAS SHADOW got right back to his best with a comfortable win over a mile at Newcastle last week and turning him out again quickly under a 5lb penalty means he’s officially 3lb ahead of his revised future mark. Throw in the fact connections have booked 5lb claimer Stefano Cherchi, who takes over from Kevin Stott in the saddle, and we’re looking at a very well-treated runner. John Quinn’s Crocodile Power is a threat as he’s 3lb well-in too, but his form is some way short of the selection’s. FOLLOW YOUR HEART (5.50 Newmarket)

The aforementioned Stott is at HQ where he rides FOLLOW YOUR HEART for Kevin Ryan in the six-furlong handicap. The three-year-old struck gold on handicap debut at Doncaster earlier in the month and the cosy manner of that success (made just about every yard) suggests he can shrug off a subsequent 3lb rise.

MEHJUSTHAVEANOTHER (6.48 Musselburgh)

The Tony Coyle-trained MEHJUSTHAVEANOTHER may have got in quite lightly on handicap debut in the Musselburgh nursery. He showed next to nothing on his first couple of runs but shaped better in a Ripon seller last time and the way he kept at it suggests he’ll appreciate the move up to seven furlongs. PLAN OF ATTACK (7.10 Galway)

Henry De Bromhead’s PLAN OF ATTACK is still unexposed in the blinkers after just two starts and he ran really well to a point when ending up seventh in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown when last seen at the end of April. Dropping back in trip here looks a positive move for a horse who is competing off a mark 3lb lower than when third in the 2019 Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown.

Likely Longshot

BEDOUIN’S STORY has a big weight and a very wide draw to overcome, both of which will no doubt contribute to him being a big price for the Unibet Golden Mile. However, he’s versatile ground-wise, has the excellent Ray Dawson taking 3lb off in the saddle and goes with the cheekpieces back on after a decent effort in a visor behind a few of these rivals at Sandown. If they go hard enough early and the splits arrive at the right time, Saeed bin Suroor’s horse can get in the mix from well off the pace.

Stat of the Day

Simon and Ed Crisford have only had seven runners at Bath since joining forces officially and they have produced two winners, two seconds and two thirds. They have a couple of horses declared on Friday’s card including the once-raced STRIKEBACK who lines up for the mile and a half novice event after an introductory outing at Doncaster earlier in the month.