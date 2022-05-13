We have a Lucky 15 for the final day of the York Dante Festival including a John Quinn-trained sprinter.

FRIDAY A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places. MIAMI GIRL – 1.50 York

Richard Hannon’s MIAMI GIRL looked like her first public appearance would do her the world of good as she got a little bit on edge pre-race but the way she settled matters in a Newmarket maiden earlier this month displayed a high level of ability and the daughter of Cotai Glory can take this and book her spot in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

MORGHOM – 2.40 Newbury

Marcus Tregoning having a first-time-out winner should set off all the ‘smart horse’ alarm bells and MORGHOM really did look potentially quite exciting when scoring over a mile at Newbury in the middle of last month. The well-bred son of Dubawi travelled sweetly before quickening and should cope well with the drop to seven furlongs back at the same venue for his second run. Victory here could tee up a shot at the Jersey Stakes, a race won by his half-brother Mustajeeb in 2014.

WILD CRUSADE – 4.10 York

Charlie Appleby’s grip on the Cazoo Derby looks to have taken one or two knocks over the past fortnight but he still has a serious bunch of middle-distance three-year-olds to work with and WILD CRUSADE looks on a steep upward curve following ready wins at Kempton in January and then on handicap debut last month. He’s only gone up 5lb for a commanding success at odds-on and clearly has more to offer in the cheekpieces.

BRAZEN BOLT – 4.35 Newmarket