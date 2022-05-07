We have a Lucky 15 for Saturday, including a selection on the evening card at Thirsk.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
Ben Pauling has enjoyed a good spring and can land Haydock's Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle with SEVERANCE.
He caught the eye when second to Hacker Des Places at Aintree early last month and despite going up 3lb for being beaten, that first outing after a breathing operation could unlock further improvement. He looks unlucky to have only won a maiden so far in this sphere and can make amends here under Kielan Woods.
Dermot Weld's ECLAT DE LUMIERE defied a slowly-run race to win a shade cosily first time out over seven furlongs at the Curragh last August and she should relish the move up to middle-distances this season.
The daughter of Sea The Stars is entitled to come on for the run here but looks really quite promising and can book her Epsom ticket by maintaining her unbeaten record.
Harry and Roger Charlton have started the new season well and can add to the tally through MOON ISLAND in Ascot's Dare To Dream Racing On Facebook Fillies' Handicap.
The daughter of Oasis Dream defied the assessor with a stylish win on handicap debut over a mile at Kempton in October and the manner of that success - coupled with her pedigree (out of a Dubawi mare) - suggests she can improve again over longer distances at three. A 6lb rise may not be enough to anchor her if ready to roll first time back.
Richard Fahey's New Bay filly WHITE WILLOW has the look of a horse very much learning on the job and going back into a bigger field back on turf should play to her strengths in the Vickers.Bet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.
She shaped like a well-treated horse when a close third on handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month and that relatively tight track didn't appear to play to her strengths that day, or when opening her account there in a fillies' novice back in January. She has loads of untapped potential now tackling turf for the first time in public.
