Andrew Asquith has a Lucky 15 for Friday, including a selection at Ascot who boasts some very strong form.
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.
MUJTABA was very progressive last season, winning all three of his starts, including a minor event at this course, and he is well worth another chance to prove himself well handicapped following an underwhelming run in the Lincoln on his return.
He was a well-backed favourite for a yard that has a good record in the race, and didn’t have any obvious excuses, well drawn and well enough positioned to land a blow, but for one reason or another he was unable to make his mark.
Given the impression he made last season, it is probably best to put that run down to a bad day at the office, and he is bred to appreciate this step up in trip now. Mujtaba has a wide draw, but should be able to tuck in well enough, and he is fully expected to bounce back to form and prove this mark a lenient one.
ACKLAM EXPRESS recorded all three of his career wins as a juvenile in 2020, but he was placed in a Group 2 and Group 1 in Dubai last season, and proved he retains all of his ability in two starts back at Meydan earlier this year.
He produced a smart performance when runner-up to Lazuli in February and you can put a line through his latest start in Group 3 company, where he was shuffled back from two furlongs out, having no chance of getting back into the race from there.
Acklam Express hasn’t fared so well with the draw, but there isn’t an abundance of pace on (King of Stars the only out and out front runner), and he isn’t a slow horse, so the test of speed Chester presents should see him in a good light. This also represents a drop in class for him and he looks overpriced at around 6/1.
SAGA bumped into subsequent Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Modern Games and then 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus on his first two starts last season before completing a simple task in a course and distance maiden.
That is strong form and time may tell he bumped into another future Group 1 performer at Kempton on his reappearance. Saga was very well backed that day, but had no answer for Maljoom when that rival swept past him inside the final furlong.
Still, that was a very promising return to action, and Saga shaped like a horse that will be well suited by a return to seven furlongs. He is a well-made sort, the type that will go on improving for a while, and he looks very interesting now making his handicap debut for all this is a hot race.
SHANKO won his first two starts on the all-weather and bumped into a useful sort when runner-up at Kempton on his handicap debut in February.
He failed to progress again on turf debut when only sixth in a five-furlong handicap at Sandown a fortnight ago, though he would have likely finished closer had he not been snatched up near the finish. The winner proved in a different league that day and won again at Chester on Wednesday, so it looks a good race for the grade, and Shanko remains a horse to be positive about.
The return to six furlongs in what is forecast to be a strongly-run race should suit him perfectly, and horses who have form on the all-weather often do well at Ascot, so he shouldn’t be underestimated in this big-field handicap.
