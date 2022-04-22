Check out Andrew Asquith's suggested Lucky 15 on Friday which focuses on the action at Sandown and Doncaster.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

SHANKO – 1.20 Sandown

A good sprint handicap that features several who endured busy juvenile campaigns but may still have more to offer. However, it may pay to side with the unexposed SHANKO, who has won two of his three starts on the all-weather this year and remains with plenty of potential. He is bred to stay further, but he has shown plenty of speed and exuberance in his short career so far, and left the impression he would be suited by a return to the minimum trip when second at Kempton last time. That was Shanko’s handicap debut and he travelled like a well-treated horse, taking up the lead a furlong out before being outpointed by an improver (who had been gelded) in the closing stages. That looks solid form for the grade and Shanko appeals as just the type that can progress again now tackling turf. He has fared well with the draw, likes to race prominently and should be well positioned to strike. A big run is expected.

WANEES – 1.50 Sandown

This looks an average renewal of the Esher Cup, but there are still some interesting types on show, including the Charlie Hills-trained WANEES. He was immature in the preliminaries before his debut last season, but caught the eye in the race itself under a sympathetic ride, and that experience clearly wasn’t lost on him as he improved to win his next two starts. The bare form of those wins isn’t anything special, but he showed a willing attitude to prevail at Salisbury on his final start, helping force the pace and grinding his rivals into submission in the closing stages. He is a nice type physically and one that will progress again as a three-year-old, especially now moving up to a mile for the first time. Wanees has the right sort of profile for this race and he should be competitive on handicap debut from a mark of 84. Goes in a first-time hood. SUNRAY MAJOR – 3.00 Sandown

Alcohol Free is clearly a very smart filly and it is no surprise to see her put in a short-priced favourite for this, but lightly-raced five-year-old SUNRAY MAJOR returns with an air of unfinished business surrounding him and looks too big at around 5/1. He returned from an absence to win his first two starts last season, looking a pattern-class performer as he turned a competitive handicap into a procession at Ascot in October, and he started at just 2/1 for the Balmoral Handicap under a penalty two weeks later. Sunray Major appeared to have an excellent chance at the weights but was unable to reward market confidence, though he was drawn on the wrong side and paid for a big move into contention when his rider elected to track across to the far-side group around halfway. He is almost certainly capable of better and connections will surely have top-level aspirations with him this season. A half-brother to Kingman, he has all the attributes to develop into a Group 1 performer, and this looks the obvious race for him to start back in to kick-start his season.

WAR HORSE – 5.05 Doncaster

WAR HORSE looked in need of the experience on his first two starts last season, and though he didn’t have to improve to open his account at Goodwood in September he overcame trouble in-running to do so with something in hand. He confirmed himself a useful prospect on his return over course and distance last month, finishing runner-up to one well ahead of his mark who has since finished a close second in the Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom. War Horse is probably worth marking up a tad for that effort, too, as he failed to settle in the early stages, and that seemingly told as he struggled to make any inroads inside the final furlong. He is entitled to come forward for that and is well up to winning races from this sort of mark.