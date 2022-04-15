Andrew Asquith has a Lucky 15 for Friday, which includes two selections on All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

DUBAI POET – 1.30 Newcastle

Imperial Fighter sets the standard here on the back of his second to Coroebus in the Autumn Stakes and his fifth in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes towards the back end of last season. He also represents an in-form yard, but all of his rivals remain relatively unexposed, and he looks short enough with that in mind. The one to take him on with is DUBAI POET, who looked potentially smart when bolting up at Newbury last season, and that success was backed up by the clock. Dubai Poet could finish only third in the Autumn Stakes next time – a couple of lengths behind Imperial Fighter – but softer ground that day seemed to blunt his speed, and he was also undone by the ground in the Horris Hill on his final start. You can put a line through that run and Dubai Poet is just the type that will take another step forward as a three-year-old (good-topped colt). The switch to the all-weather isn’t a concern and a straight, galloping mile will suit well.

TIBER FLOW – 3.10 Newcastle

This looks like a cracking renewal and El Caballo commands plenty of respect having won his last four starts, including a listed event over seven furlongs at Lingfield last time. He deserves to be favourite, but of more interest is the equally fast-improving TIBER FLOW, who maintained his unbeaten record in a handicap at Southwell last time. Tiber Flow gave 6 lb and a beating to the reopposing My Dubawi that day, and was value for more than the half-length winning margin, too. My Dubawi set steady fractions in front but Tiber Flow readily picked him off well inside the final furlong, shaping like a horse that has much more to offer when conditions allow. His two starts this year have been at seven furlongs, but, with plenty of prominent runners in opposition, this should be run at a strong pace and a stiff, straight six furlongs should suit ideally. Tiber Flow could yet develop into a pattern-class performer and there is plenty to like about his chances.

INIGO JONES – 3.55 Chelmsford

INIGO JONES is bred to be smart and appeals as the sort who could take off in his four-year-old season. He looked a backward type as a juvenile, but opened his account in a course-and-distance maiden on his reappearance last term, pulling well clear with another promising sort who went on to win a handicap from a mark of 91 at Goodwood later in the year. Inigo Jones improved further when finishing third in a listed event at Newmarket on his next start and, though he didn't progress as expected afterwards, he acquitted himself well in some useful handicaps. Sir Michael Stoute hasn't had many runners since the turf season started, but he does so well with these late-maturing types, and Inigo Jones looks very interesting on his return from what could prove a lenient mark.

FLINTSTONE – 5.00 Chelmsford

FLINTSTONE contested some hot races at Newbury last season, starting at big prices and not troubling the judge, but still showing signs of ability. He confirmed that positive impression when running a career best on his return and handicap debut at Kempton last week, proving no match the for well-backed winner, but shaping well nonetheless and proving himself on a good mark. That well-contested handicap looks strong form for the grade, and he remains open to further improvement, so he has to have a big chance racing from the same mark.