Andrew Asquith picks out a Lucky 15 at Epsom on Friday, which includes a value selection in the Cazoo Oaks.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

PYLEDRIVER – 15:10 Epsom

PYLEDRIVER is a thoroughly likeable sort who dined at the top table when winning this race 12 months ago, showing a really likeable attitude to wrestle back the lead close home, and he has done nothing since to suggest he isn’t as good if not better. He defied a 7lb penalty to win a listed event on the all-weather at Lingfield earlier this year in cosy fashion before going on his travels, beaten only a length in the Hong Kong Vase and catching the eye when a close fourth in the Sheema Classic at Meydan when last seen in March. Pyledriver was moving through the gears when short of room around a furlong out, forced to switch which halted his momentum and running on again near the finish. He has presumably been saved for this since and, though it looks a good renewal, he is hard to pick holes in. Frankie Dettori retains the ride and they are taken to gain some compensation for missing out on a huge prize last time.

SOTO SIZZLER – 15:45 Epsom

SOTO SIZZLER can boast a very good record at this course, winning three times and filling the runner-up spot on his other two runs here, so he should be hard to keep out of the frame despite a career-high mark. He was given a considerate ride on his reappearance at Kempton in March, but was sharpened up by the addition of first-time cheekpieces when winning in good style over course and distance six weeks ago, showing a good attitude to deny the strong-travelling runner-up. Soto Sizzler is suited by a well-run race, which he should get here with several horses who like to go forward in the line-up. Another career-best is needed, but the headgear may continue to eke out a bit more, and he seems sure to run another solid race. TUESDAY – 16:30 Epsom

The Gosdens hold a strong hand here with Emily Upjohn and Nashwa, but Aidan O’Brien is a master at getting fillies to peak in this race, and TUESDAY has left the impression she is crying out for a step up to this trip so far this season. She opened her account at Naas in March before showing much improved form to finish third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, and ran to a similar level when runner-up in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh last time. Tuesday was given a more positive ride on the latter occasion but was unable to live with the speed of the impressive winner inside the final furlong, though she boxed on well to hold on to second place, and she should be seen in a different light now. A sister to Minding, who completed the 1000 Guineas and Oaks double in 2016, she clearly doesn’t have the speed of her sibling, but is expected to relish this test, and may cause a little surprise.

"The way she finished her race suggests she'll thrive over the Oaks trip" | 2022 Cazoo Oaks Preview

EVER GIVEN – 17:10 Epsom

EVER GIVEN earnt lots of prize money for connections last year and he was seriously impressive when dismantling a handicap at Chester on his return last month. It was no surprise he was quickly promoted to pattern company after that performance, but for one reason or another, he wasn’t in the same form in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock last time, struggling to go with the pace from around halfway and never making an impact. That run was underwhelming, but he makes appeal now back down in grade and switched to a track that should suit, while he remains totally unexposed at seven furlongs (won his sole try at this distance). There isn’t an abundance of pace on here – he may face competition for the lead from Star From Afarhh – and if Danny Tudhope can get him in a good position leaving the stalls, he may take some pegging back.