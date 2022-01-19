3.35 Lingfield Sovereign Handicap Hurdle

Irish raider Lucky Max will bid to extend his winning streak to four on the opening afternoon of the Winter Million at Lingfield on Friday.

Sean Doyle’s charge has been victorious in all three starts this season, with an October success at Clonmel followed by back-to-back triumphs at Cork.

Lucky Max’s hat-trick has earned him a steep rise in the weights – starting from a perch of 96 to competing off 136 in the £100,000 Sovereign Handicap Hurdle.

“He’s going to Lingfield on Friday, it’s a great pot,” said Doyle.

“He’s improved loads from race to race, his hurdling has got sharper.

“Lingfield is very like Cork – it’s a grand, level track and he’s best on level tracks so we’re very excited about going with him.”

The Sovereign Handicap Hurdle is the most valuable race on Friday’s card and has unsurprisingly attracted a strong field.

Lucky Max is one of three Irish challengers along with the Emmet Mullins-trained pair of Carrarea and Sevenna Star, while the home team is headed by Harry Fry’s Metier – last year’s Tolworth Hurdle hero.