A review of the action from Exeter on Saturday as Paul Nicholls continued in fine form and Thyme Hill made a winning start over fences.

Room for improvement with Thyme Hill Philip Hobbs gave Grade One-winning hurdler Thyme Hill a mark of “eight and a half” out of ten following his decisive success on his debut over fences in the Betway ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase at Exeter. The eight-year-old demonstrated that he could easily be as good over fences as he was hurdles when making his first outing over fences a triumphant one in the three mile contest, which was won in 2015 by subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River. Stalking his two rivals for much of the race the 1/2 favourite gave his supporters a moment of worry when parting the birch at the fifth last, however the market leader was soon back on the bridle under Tom O’Brien to mount his challenge. Moving on with eventual runner-up Flash Collonges rounding the final bend, Thyme Hill, who landed the Grade One Ryanair Stayers’ Hurdle at Aintree in 2021, soon found himself out in front after jumping the first two fences in the home straight. Despite getting the last wrong it failed to halt the momentum of the Kayf Tara gelding, who passed the post 17 lengths clear of Flash Collonges. Hobbs said: “I’m delighted and very pleased. The ditch down the far side he slipped a bit. The last fence he was probably in front too long but overall it was very good. He was a little bit green to start with and jumped a bit big but those are the sort of things you come to expect. He will learn a lot from it. “He will be a bit more streetwise next time. He (Tom O’Brien) was delighted in every way and thought he will have learnt from the experience and we will go from there. You are bound to (feel pressure) as we were nearly going to go novice chasing last season but we thought we could win the Stayers’ Hurdle but we were second in that. “He schooled over fences first time two years ago so we have been thinking about it for a long time but since he was so good over hurdles we went for longer than maybe we should have done. We’ve had a good start so hopefully we can go on to better things. I’d say that performance was eight and a half out of 10.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Thyme Hill, who filled the runner-up spot in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, was trimmed into 12/1 from 16/1 by the same firm for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at next year’s Festival following the success. Although not ruling out an outing in the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, the Minehead handler admitted he would prefer to find an option at a lower level first. He said: “Now he has done that today we can work back from Cheltenham in March and go from there. There will be options but where we go next I’m not sure. “It would be nice to go to Cheltenham to get an experience over fences there and he is ready to do that after today. “It (the Kauto Star) would be one to look at but we are early November already and if he was to go there he would nearly have to go straight there. I think I’d rather go somewhere where there are less runners.” Equally delighted with the display was winning rider O’Brien. O’Brien said: “He showed great scope and a good liking for chasing so roll on the next day. He put down at the last but he was coming out of my hands everywhere else. I just made his mind up for him at the last and he got me out of trouble. “I love the scope he had. When he was at home he was just ballooning them a bit but he was different on the track. One click and he was gone coming for home. My plan was to have company but one click and he was gone." The victory was the first leg of a double for winning trainer Hobbs after Masters Legacy (7/1) edged out Sizeable Sam by a neck in the Betway ‘Challenger’ Stayers’ Handicap Chase under Micheal Nolan.

Bigger days ahead of Outlaw Peter Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and fellow owner Ged Mason celebrated a winner 24 hours after touching down from a trip to watch the Melbourne Cup in Australia when Outlaw Peter landed the opening Betway Novices’ Hurdle at Exeter. Having finished fourth in the extended two miles and five furlongs contest 12 months ago the six year old gelding, who is also part-owned by Oscar-winning actress Dame Judi Dench and The Stewart Family, made light work of his rivals to bounce back to winning ways.

The 4/7 favourite, who filled the runner’s-up spot in the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow last time out, made the most of a drop in class when coasting to glory by 19 lengths to initiate doubles for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. Nicholls said: “He is a nice horse that is improving. He has needed all the time that he has had. I was toying with the idea of upping him grade at Cheltenham next week but I wanted to give him one more confidence-boosting run then step him up in grade. “There are some good races for him. He had a breathing issue after the race last year which we have now sorted out. He was probably a bit short that day (at Chepstow) and we just rushed him a bit. “He looked like winning but he blew up jumping the last so we knew he would improve today. The big thing is he is relaxing a bit. He will be a super chaser next season. “He might win a nice graded race over hurdle. He could be good enough for the Challow Hurdle (at Newbury).”

Lallygag won well in the novices' hurdle

Lallygag might have a way to go to match the exploits of his Grade One-winning brother Lalor, however owner David Staddon believes there could be a “nice prize” in him following his success in the Extra Places Every Day at Betway Novices’ Hurdle. After opening his account at the Devon track 17 days ago, the gelded son of It’s Gino made all for a facile nine and a half-length success in the extended two mile one contest to complete quick-fire doubles for Nicholls and Cobden. Staddon said of the successful 8-13 Favourite: “You never know what can happen with horses. You fancy them as favourite then something goes and happens but he didn’t give me a minute’s concern at all. “He hasn’t quite got the same frame as Lalor as he is not quite so big but he might grow a bit more as he is only five. He is a nice horse and I’m happy with him. “I think he is more of a hurdler than a chaser but I dare say we will go chasing with him. There could be a nice prize over hurdles. Something like the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury could be for him. “We ran Lalor in that (Betfair Hurdle) but the day we ran him it was ankle deep in mud and he said I ain’t going no more in that! “It is nice having a horse with a record like this as it can’t get much better than what it is.”