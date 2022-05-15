Winner of the English equivalent at Newmarket, the runner-up looked like being hard to catch when going a length-and-a-half clear at the front end shortly after passing the two furlong pole.

However Gerard Mosse had the move covered - but only just - for while his partner, trained by Mickael Delzangles, was in front entering the final furlong, Cachet rallied bravely.

It was only in the final strides that it was clear the winner was going to hold her by a head, with Times Square close-up in third against the far rail.