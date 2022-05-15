Mangoustine won the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, denying runner-up Cachet a famous 1000 Guineas double.
Winner of the English equivalent at Newmarket, the runner-up looked like being hard to catch when going a length-and-a-half clear at the front end shortly after passing the two furlong pole.
However Gerard Mosse had the move covered - but only just - for while his partner, trained by Mickael Delzangles, was in front entering the final furlong, Cachet rallied bravely.
It was only in the final strides that it was clear the winner was going to hold her by a head, with Times Square close-up in third against the far rail.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 6/1 from 20s for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet are 9/1 from the same price. She's 6/1 for the French Oaks with Paddy Power too.
Mangoustine is owned by French-American basketball star Tony Parker, who told Sky Sports Racing: “I feel amazing, it’s like a dream. After a year investing in this world, I never thought I’d be winning a race like this. I just want to say thanks to everybody, it’s really a team effort and it’s unbelievable.”
When asked how the victory compared to his NBA successes, Parker said: “It’s kind of similar, it can’t be better than this. It’s a big race, it’s one of the best races in the world, so to win this with Mangoustine is unbelievable. Maybe we will come to the UK, I know that if she went well today we would think about Ascot. We’ll see, we’ll talk with the coach, but if the next thing is the UK that would be great.”