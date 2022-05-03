Winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket last month, the daughter of Aclaim returned to the Rowley Mile to provide trainer George Boughey and owners Highclere Thoroughbred Racing with a famous Classic success in Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Highclere’s managing director, Harry Herbert, was emotional in the Newmarket winner’s enclosure and admitted he was still on cloud nine on Tuesday afternoon.

He said: “We don’t want to, but we’re coming down slowly but surely! We all know how hard it is. It’s taken 30 years to get the blue colours in front in a Classic in this country, which just shows how hard it is. It was a wonderful day for everyone involved and I still can’t quite believe it.”