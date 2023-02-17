Andrew Asquith steps in for Matt Brocklebank in this week's Value Bet column and has two recommended bets.

Value Bet Tips: Saturday 18 February 1pt win Nocte Volatus in the 2.25 Ascot at 33/1 (General) 1pt win Cloudy Glen in the 2.40 Haydock at 20/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

I have been handed the stiff task of filling in for Matt Brocklebank in this week’s Value Bet column, which is a daunting one to say the least, but there is a good weekend of racing to get stuck into. The ground has been a talking point for a week or so now with last Saturday’s card at Newbury described as ‘firm’ by Timeform which resulted in the Betfair Hurdle being run in a time at least eight seconds faster than any other edition this century. However, unlike Newbury, both Ascot and Haydock have had the luxury of being able to water to maintain ‘good to soft’ status this week, but late changes in the forecast suggest Haydock may receive a fair bit of the rain coming down from Scotland. The Grand National Trial at Haydock is one of the big betting races of the weekend and connections of Bristol De Mai will certainly be doing the rain dance. He can boast an excellent record at the track, recording notable wins in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase (three times), the Peter Marsh Chase and this race 12 months ago (After The Galloping Bear was disqualified), with all but one of those victories coming in ground described as soft or heavy. It literally is a case of the wetter the better for Bristol De Mai. Bristol De Mai was rated 5lb higher when successful in this race last year and he wasn’t disgraced in the Betfair Chase on his return in November, but the signs were clear that he just isn’t the force of old, as you would expect for a horse who has just turned 12 years of age. Even though he is firmly in the veteran stage of his career, he will still have his supporters, even more so if the ground turns but, for me, it is easy to put a line through him at around the 5/1 mark given the factors at hand.

"I think he's been laid out for this" | Ascot Chase and Grand National Trial preview

Venetia Williams has won the Grand National Trial twice before and she sends a three-pronged attack up North for this year's renewal. Fontaine Collonges rightly heads the market as she remains unexposed as a chaser, but particularly at staying trips, and she found plenty when narrowly defeating a back-to-form, well-treated The Big Breakaway on her return over an extended 25 furlongs at this course in November. She also ran creditably when finishing fourth in a well-run handicap at Kempton last time, faring best of those who raced up with the pace, so she commands plenty of respect having been left on the same mark and upped to a trip that she should relish, especially if Haydock get the forecast rain. However, at the prices, I like the claims of her stablemate, CLOUDY GLEN, who makes his first start since producing an underwhelming display in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster in January of last year. A horse making his return in a race as competitive as this after such a lay-off is maybe a worry for some, but not when it concerns Cloudy Glen, who has an excellent record when fresh, as he advertised when winning the ultra-competitive Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury from a 5lb lower mark on his return last season. The fact he is trained by Venetia Williams, who is very adept at readying her horses after an absence – she has trained 40 winners returning from a year or more off the track at an 11% strike rate in her career – adds further intrigue, and I was very surprised to see him so big in the betting when browsing over the market.

The ground won't be an issue for him even if the rain does indeed arrive and he sluiced up when winning the Southern National over slightly shorter at Fontwell a couple of seasons ago. Cloudy Glen has reportedly missed a couple of engagements already this season due to abandonments, so he is clearly ready to roll, and given he is seemingly a little fragile nowadays, fresh is most probably the best time to catch him.

All eyes will be on Shishkin at Ascot as he bids to get his career back on track when stepping up in trip in the Ascot Chase. On his peak form, he would be able to pick these up and carry them, but there is that lingering doubt as to whether his outstanding defeat of Energumene in last season’s Clarence House has left a permanent mark. The vibes coming out of Nicky Henderson’s yard are all positive and a breathing operation and fitting of a tongue tie may help his cause, though he does come up against a horse in Fakir d’Oudairies who really is as solid as they come. Hopefully, Shishkin is able to put his best foot forward and announce himself as a leading player for the Ryanair at Cheltenham, and I’ll certainly be cheering that way. Back to betting opportunities and the Swinley Chase looks a typically competitive renewal where a couple stand out to me at the prices. One of them is another Venetia Williams-trained runner in Farinet, who probably did too much too soon in a hot handicap at Cheltenham last time and paid the price in the closing stages. That was over three and a quarter miles, but he will appreciate the return to shorter on that evidence, though he does appeal to me as a horse who is at his best when the mud is flying, which tempers enthusiasm slightly. The one I landed on is NOCTE VOLATUS, who does have stamina to prove moving up a few furlongs in trip, and can get a little low at his fences at times, but he strikes me as a horse that has more to offer over fences and remains fairly handicapped. He started from a lowly mark over fences last season but quickly rose through the ranks – albeit dropping some clangers along the way – and he shaped with plenty of encouragement on his return at Hereford in December.

You would be hard pressed to say that he wouldn’t have won that day but for making a mistake at the last and he is probably better judged on that effort than his latest one in the Paddy Power Chase at Cheltenham last time. Nocte Volatus was far from disgraced on that occasion, but once more a serious error at the eleventh fence caused him to lose plenty of momentum and surely affected his finishing effort.

However, I liked how he got himself back into contention after that mistake, still only having a couple in front coming down the hill, and hopefully that experience in such a competitive environment won’t be lost on him. Furthermore, I can actually see this longer trip helping his jumping, as they will more than likely go a stride or two slower which should give him more time to get organised. He is a little worse off at the weights with Phoenix Way – who likely went into plenty of notebooks following his run at Cheltenham – but that rival has been well found in the market and, given that Nocte Volatus started at 14/1 in the Paddy Power, odds of 33/1 that are on offer now in a race which isn’t any deeper simply look too big. Trainer Tom Lacey is in fine form, too, and I can’t resist giving Nocte Volatus another chance at the price. I have looked through the handicap hurdle which follows on Ascot’s card but nothing stands out enough to warrant a place on the staking plan. Zoffany Bay, who creeps in at the bottom of the weights, looks very intriguing starting out for Peter Murphy even though he hasn’t been seen on the track for 700 days. He was a fair performer on the Flat when trained in Britain and was also beaten off similar marks over hurdles, but he was rejuvenated by David Cottin in France during 2020/21 and he is potentially well treated on his belated return to action on his French form. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the market on Saturday.