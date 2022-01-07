Racing betting tips: Saturday January 8 1pt win Coupdebol in 1.30 Wincanton at 11/1 (Hills, bet365) 1pt win Another Crick in 2.05 Wincanton at 8/1 (General) 1pt win Crossing The Bar in 2.40 Wincanton at 5/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt win Gwencilly Berbas in 3.00 Sandown at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It could be an expensive day for the bookies at Sandown on Saturday when three strong favourites - Gunsight Ridge, Constitution Hill and Aso - all boast solid form claims in three of the four races to be broadcast on ITV4. With Gunsight Ridge's Exeter defeat well advertised subsequently by his conqueror L'Homme Presse and Constitution Hill looking something special over the course and distance on his hurdling debut, they are both hard to take on. Aso's defeat by Blaklion at Haydock was also boosted when the winner hacked up on the same course between Christmas and New Year, but Venetia Williams' admirable 12-year-old heads the weights in a competitive field for the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase Final and GWENCILY BERBAS may prove a value alternative.

This ex-Irish-trained gelding, who long ago was a useful young hurdler, has thrived since joining David Pipe and, after a bold show behind Wandrin Star and Dancing Shadow over this course and distance on his reappearance, he bolted up by nearly ten lengths at Exeter. That race was over six furlongs further but conditions are likely to make stamina important here and he tends to travel well. A rise of 8lb for that success looks warranted and, in theory, will make it difficult to turn the tables on Wandrin Star but the latter is habitually best first time out and then tends to lose his form.

At Wincanton, two horses making their debut in handicap company appear interesting while another more established campaigner is undeniably well weighted. The latter horse is ANOTHER CRICK who, on his second outing since a wind operation, can get back to winning ways in the advancedbiotech.com UK Award Winning CBD Handicap Chase.

Tom O'Brien's mount was an easy winner of a handicap chase at Kempton (2m4f) off a 2lb higher mark two years ago and, 11 months ago, was beaten just four lengths into fourth behind Two For Gold at Warwick (also 2m4f) off a mark of 134 whereas he can run here off 122. While successful beyond this distance of two miles, much of Another Crick's best chasing efforts have come at the minimum trip and, after a workout over hurdles at Leicester last month (when travelling well for a long way), this could be a good opportunity. Earlier, COUPDEBOL is a dark selection for the Leonna Mayor New House Celebration Handicap Hurdle as the top-weighted grey has been very lightly raced.

However, he shaped well returning from two years off the course when sixth behind I Am Maximus in a novice hurdle at Newbury last month, finishing on the heels of Mark Of Gold who ran second at Plumpton last Sunday. On his sole outing in France, before being sold to owners Terry Warner and Tim Syder, Coupdebol ran a promising third at Compiegne, form that turned out to be useful with the runner-up going onto contest high quality races at Auteuil. I think there is a good chance that an opening mark of 106 could underestimate him given a bit of improvement from Newbury. Also potentially well handicapped is CROSSING THE BAR, another mount for O'Brien, in the rapidcharge.com Leading EV Charging Solution Handicap Hurdle.