Racing betting tips: Sunday January 23 1pt win Itchy Feet in 3.00 Lingfield at 13/2 (Hills) 1pt win The Galloping Bear in 3.35 Lingfield at 14/1 (bet365) 1pt win Triple Trade in 4.08 Lingfield at 9/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The newly inaugurated £150,000 Fleur De Lys Chase has attracted a quality line-up at Lingfield on Sunday when ITCHY FEET gets weight from the market principals Bristol De Mai and Dashel Drasher, and can take advantage. This represents a re-match with the latter as Dashel Drasher beat Itchy Feet by two lengths at Ascot last December, but the selection gets a 6lb pull now and burst a blood vessel on that occasion. Itchy Feet has not always looked the easiest of horses to win with but can hardly be criticised for his two efforts this season, finishing second behind Allmankind in a red-hot Old Roan Chase at Aintree before chasing home Bravemansgame at Haydock. Both of those runs came on a relatively dry surface whereas Gavin Sheehan's mount has done his winning over fences on softer ground, notably when taking the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase in 2020 at the expense of Midnight Shadow.

Both Bristol De Mai and Dashel Drasher will also be well at home in the likely conditions but have a preference for being ridden close or on the pace and, with Master Tommytucker and Lieutenant Rocco two others who tend to go forward, the race does look potentially a bit pace heavy. While the high class Bristol De Mai, now an 11-year-old, may be regressing a bit having pulled up when seeking a fourth Betfair Chase win at his favourite Haydock first time out this season, Dashel Drasher proved his well-being with a victory over hurdles at Newbury, albeit off a 10lb lower mark compared to his chase rating. If this race was at Ascot, where Rex Dingle's mount has won four times and produced all his improvement over fences, he would be difficult to oppose but this is a much easier course and any competition for the lead might not be appreciated whereas the selection, who has increasingly looked as if he wants further than two-and-a-half miles could be there to pick up the pieces in the closing stages.

In the racehorselotto.com Surrey National Handicap Chase, stamina is bound to be at a premium over three-and-a-half miles in heavy ground and, despite top weight, THE GALLOPING BEAR could be well suited by this test. The winner of five of his last seven starts in point-to-points and hunter chases, this lightly-raced nine-year-old showed staying power in abundance to forge clear of the useful Sametegal at Fontwell just under a year ago, and was running a big race on his reappearance in a novices' hurdle at Chepstow last month before falling three out.

At the time, The Galloping Bear looked a threat to the progressive stayer Ask Me Early who was then well fancied for the Welsh National only to meet with a setback. It won't be easy humping 11st12lb here in the deep ground but, with the exception of the recent Sussex National first two Go Whatever and Pemberley just under three weeks ago, not too many others make much appeal, while Ben Jones' mount is unexposed under Rules and may prove over-priced. For a final selection at the Winter Million meeting, TRIPLE TRADE is fancied to relish a step up in distance in the closing Winter Million Novices' Handicap Hurdle.