Racing betting tips: Friday January 21 1pt win Legends Ryde in 1.20 Lingfield at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Le Ligerian in 1.50 Lingfield at 5/1 (General) 1pt win Nashville Nipper in 2.05 Market Rasen at 11/2 (General) 1pt win Fantastikas in 3.00 Lingfield at 7/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Excellent prize money has drawn some good quality fields for the first day of the inaugural Winter Million meeting at Lingfield - there is a 9am precautionary inspection - on Friday when LEGENDS RYDE is fancied to take the Winter Million EBF Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase. Gavin Sheehan's mount appears to have taken really well to fences and, after scoring comfortably on her chasing debut at Ffos-Las in October, ran a blinder behind the smart L'Homme Presse at Ascot where she chased the winner all the way up the home straight. L'Homme Presse has whizzed in again at Cheltenham subsequently and, while Legends Ryde was easily brushed aside, it was a fine effort at the weights and the return to a left-handed course looks likely to suit her.

Back against her own sex and with the heavy ground conditions unlikely to be a problem, she can confirm that favourable impression and go one better here for a stable having a very consistent season.

In the following racehorselotto.com Handicap Chase, LE LIGERIAN is taken to follow up on his recent Chepstow success getting plenty of weight from all bar one of his rivals. The Philip Hobbs-trained gelding put up an improved round of jumping on the Welsh course and was well in command down the home straight under similar ground conditions to those he will face here. A rise of 5lb looks reasonable enough and, considering that Le Ligerian was once rated 20lb higher over hurdles, there is nothing wrong with his handicap mark. Moreover, when last successful in the early part of 2020, he followed up quickly after a previous success.

Later on, FANTASTIKAS can gain a second course and distance success in the weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Novices' Chase. Successful under 11st11lb on his fencing debut here in November, the seven-year-old has faced stiff tasks since then chasing home the smart Threeunderthrufive at Doncaster, and then looked outpaced in the closing stages back over two-and-a-half miles behind the aforementioned L'Homme Presse and The Glancing Queen in a Grade Two contest at Cheltenham. A thoroughly consistent type, he looks the solid option here and, with the exception of the reappearing chasing debutante Queenohearts (off for 13 months), comes out just best at the weights.

Finally, at Market Rasen, NASHVILLE NIPPER can add to his recent Plumpton victory in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap Hurdle. The eight-year-old was winning over hurdles for the first time that day and really appreciated the drop in trip to two miles having previously travelled like he was going to score easily over two-miles-and-five-furlongs at Fontwell before failing to get home. As at Fontwell, Nashville Nipper has plenty of weight here but a 5lb rise looks within his compass at this ordinary level, and Tom Cannon's mount seems in very good form with that first win likely to have provided a welcome confidence boost.