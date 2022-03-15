Simon Holt has enjoyed a fabulous 2022 and he's chasing more big-priced winners on day two of the Cheltenham Festival, including Sky Pirate.

Simon Holt has tipped several big-priced winners this year and was +33.5pts from January 1-March 1 Racing betting tips: Wednesday March 16 1pt win Saint Felicien in 2.50 Cheltenham at 13/2 (General) 1pt e.w. Maze Runner in 2.50 Cheltenham at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7) 1pt win Sky Pirate in 4.50 Cheltenham at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Having a punting interest in extra special races can sometimes distract from the spectacle, and there are races at Cheltenham on Wednesday which I just want to watch and enjoy as it is such a great day's racing. Nobody will get rich backing Sir Gerhard in the opening Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and it will be fascinating to see him over a new trip while later rematches between Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor plus Shishkin and Energumene will be intriguing, though are far from being two-horse contests. The Coral Cup provides an exciting betting opportunity and SAINT FELICIEN is a horse with the potential to be better than a handicapper.

Successful in his only start in France by eight lengths at Auteuil, the son of Saint Des Saints made a taking debut in Ireland when justifying favouritism in comfortable fashion from Slip Of The Tongue who, on his next outing, was beaten just over five lengths behind Teahupoo and Quilixios in a Grade Two.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

Saint Felicien went off odds-on for the Limestone Lad (Grade 3) Hurdle at Naas next time but was outpaced by the multiple graded winner Darasso (who subsequently split Teahupoo and Quilixios) from the final flight while keeping on well to hold off third-placed Whiskey Sour. With a mark of 149, it's difficult to argue that Robbie Power's mount is well-in on what he has achieved so far but, with the step up in distance likely to suit, and a good chance that he is probably a future 160+ performer, then maybe he is. Of course, it's a huge field worthy perhaps of two selections. Camprond looks very interesting on his keeping-on fourth behind West Cork in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham over a probably-too-short two miles in November, and his trainer Philip Hobbs is in good form. However, any easing of the ground - with rain forecast for Wednesday - may not be ideal for him so, for a shy at the stumps, a small bet on the Willie Mullins-trained MAZE RUNNER is suggested.

The 40/1 winner of a 22-runner handicap hurdle at Leopardstown just over a year ago and placed subsequently in both the Irish Cesarewitch and Irish November Handicap on the Flat, this seven-year-old comes here after an eye-catching run back at Leopardstown (3m) during the Dublin Racing Festival when he was in front two out against 23 rivals before weakening into sixth behind Good Time Johnny. That was close to a personal best over hurdles and, back in trip, Maze Runner looks certain to get home strongly here.

Later, the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase is bound to be run at its usual frenetic pace especially with trailblazers like Editeur Du Gite, Before Midnight, For Pleasure and Global Citizen in the field. As such, the race may set up perfectly for last year's winner SKY PIRATE, who cantered into the lead after the last 12 months ago under Nick Scholfield before holding off Entoucas by a short head. Up just 4lb, Jonjo O'Neill's two-mile specialist (he used to be frustrating over longer distances) has run creditably all season despite facing stiff tasks behind Shishkin at Kempton, the progressive Brave Seasca at Warwick and, most recently, finishing last of four behind Funambule Sivola in the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury. None of those small-field events would have been ideal for Sky Pirate but Scholfield, who is an impressive jockey from off the pace, will be better able to 'ride a race' on this smooth traveller here.