Racing betting tips: Saturday January 22 1pt win Cobolobo in 1.10 Ascot at 11/1 (General) 1pt win Stellar Magic in 1.45 Ascot at 9/2 (General) 1pt win Fanion D'Estruval in 2.55 Ascot at 9/2 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Saturday's clash between Shishkin and Energumene in the SBK Clarence House Chase at Ascot looks a race to savour, though I hesitate to call it a match given that the 2021 winner Full Flow is unbeaten in two chase starts on the course. In last year's contest, Kim Bailey's charge sprung a 14/1 surprise at the expense of Politologue, Waiting Patiently and FANION D'ESTRUVAL who this time has his sights lowered in the preceding bet365 Handicap Chase over two-miles-and-five furlongs.

The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old is much better suited by distances beyond two miles despite some good efforts at around the minimum distance, and he was flying home over the flat two-and-a-half at Aintree first time out this season when taking fourth behind Allmankind, Itchy Feet and Midnight Shadow in the Old Roan Chase, a race which worked out well subsequently. On his next start, Fanion D'Estruval proved in a different league to his rivals over the same trip under 11st12lb at Newbury for which he was raised 8lb to 159, though Williams is attempting to off-set that 'damage' by putting up 7lb claimer Lucy Turner who boasts four wins from eight rides for the stable this season. There is plenty of meat in the opposition, which includes recent winners Palmers Hill, Killer Clown and Golden Whisky along with the recent course second (over three miles) Phoenix Way but I believe the selection can display a class edge before returning to Graded company.

Earlier, I like the profile of STELLAR MAGIC in the SBK Holloway's Handicap Hurdle in which the well-related Philip Hobbs-trained gelding runs for just the fifth time over timber. Successful in his first two novice hurdles at Taunton last season, Stellar Magic then blew out at Warwick in February but there must have been something wrong as he wasn't seen again until returning in a handicap hurdle at Haydock last month.

Jumping and travelling well all the way on the Lancashire course, Michael Nolan's mount was only worn down by the well-regarded Up For Parol in the last half-furlong, and the winner was far from disgraced on a track that was probably a bit sharp for him when sixth (after a 6lb rise) in last Saturday's Lanzarote at Kempton. With the Haydock run under his belt, and given just over a month to recover, there should be more to come from the promising Stellar Magic over what looks to be his ideal trip.

Finally, it might be worth taking a chance on COBOLOBO putting his best foot forward in the SBK Handicap Chase. Jonjo O'Neill's gelding can throw in the odd stinker but he ran a cracker in this race last year when failing by just over three lengths to give 15lb to this season's easy Tommy Whittle Chase winner Enqarde (now 13lb higher).