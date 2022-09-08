Ben Linfoot casts his eye over the ITV racing action from Doncaster on the third day of the St Leger Festival.

MAHRAJAAN - 1.25 Doncaster

It could be nice weather for ducks on Friday and so it’s fitting the Coral Mallard Handicap kicks off five races on ITV3 on the third day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster. We don’t know how much the forecast rain will affect the ground, so that’ll be one to keep an eye on throughout the afternoon and I’m working on the basis it will get more testing as the card goes on. Whatever the skies do it shouldn’t bother MAHRAJAAN who looks a fancied horse to be with in this race for William Haggas. He handled soft ground well at York in October last year and he’s improved as a four-year-old, running well at Newmarket and York the last twice; when almost giving Old Port 11lb and a beating at the former track and then faring best of those drawn towards the inside on the Knavesmire. At York he stayed on like he wanted more of a trip, so the return to 1m6f and a bit looks in his favour and he looks to have a very solid winning chance indeed. NOSTRUM - 2.00 Doncaster

NOSTRUM can provide a remedy for fans of shorties in the Listed Cazoo Flying Scotsman Stakes. Sir Michael Stoute’s horse was impressive on debut at Sandown, putting three lengths between himself and the runner-up having hit the front with a quarter of a mile to go. Crucially, the third home, Arrest, came out and beat Desert Order at Sandown – Charlie Appleby’s Convivial Maiden being the second favourite here. Nostrum has a Group One entry in the Dewhurst and he can prove himself worthy of that with a dominant display on Town Moor.

TRILLIUM - 2.35 Doncaster

The presence of The Platinum Queen and TRILLIUM makes this renewal of the Group 2 Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes a race to savour and preference is for Richard Hannon’s filly. There didn’t look to be an awful lot between the two at Goodwood when Trillium won the Molecomb and The Platinum Queen won the Alice Keppel Conditions Stakes, with Timeform’s adjusted ratings marking the former 119+ and the latter 118. The Platinum Queen improved on that effort when chasing home Highfield Princess in the Nunthorpe, but she had a tough race there and Friday’s forecast showers might be against her. Trillium comes into this the fresher horse, her breeding suggests she’ll cope with a bit of cut in the ground and at a slightly bigger price she looks the bet.

TRUESHAN - 3.10 Doncaster

The falling of the rain will be music to Alan King’s ears as TRUESHAN finally gets conditions to suit after a frustrating summer in the Group 2 Coral Doncaster Cup. Just one run on turf since his reappearance at Nottingham in May has confined Trueshan to a memorable Northumberland Plate win on the Newcastle Tapeta and a gallant third in a vintage Goodwood Cup won by Kyprios. With Aidan O’Brien’s horse not in this race, and with Stradivarius and Quickthorn avoiding the Town Moor contest, too, the door is open for Trueshan to get another big win on the board. Coltrane looks the main rival, but he was behind Trueshan at Goodwood and it’s hard to envisage him reversing the form if the favourite runs anywhere near his best. HYPERFOCUS - 3.45 Doncaster

By the time they’re off for the Cazoo Handicap the forecast rain could’ve got into the ground and with that in mind it’s worth getting HYPERFOCUS on side while he’s 12/1. Tim Easterby’s horse is well proven on ground soft or worse as form figures of 1-1-6-2-0-9-2-3-2-6-1-7 suggest and he missed a couple of assignments in August due to really quick ground. That brings him into this contest on the back of a 39-day break, quite a long one for him, and he’s won off an absence of 41 days before – in soft ground at Haydock – so the enforced time off could be a blessing in disguise. He’s been running well all year, is well capable off a mark of 91 and he might be tough to reel in if he gets into his front-running groove down the middle of the track under David Allan. Published at 1607 BST on 08/09/22