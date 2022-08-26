Andrew Asquith casts his eye over the ITV racing action on Saturday and has unearthed one at a double-figure price in the Beverley Bullet.

Racing betting tips: Saturday August 27 1pt win Rhoscolyn in 2.25 Goodwood at 15/2 (Bet365) 1pt win Ainsdale in 2.40 Beverley at 16/1 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

MAJESTIC - 1.30 Beverley

An open contest but MAJESTIC is easily the least exposed of these and is of interest now making his handicap debut following an impressive win at Pontefract this month. He actually started his career in a bumper, but he is bred for the Flat, and justified good support to open his account, travelling well and responding generously to pressure in the straight to stretch five and a half lengths clear. Admittedly, that wasn't a strong race, but Majestic was value for more than the winning margin, and remains with more potential than most. He can go well from a good draw. CANDLE OF HOPE - 1.50 Goodwood

There is no standout filly in this year’s renewal of the Prestige Stakes and with that in mind, it may be worth giving the Richard Hughes-trained CANDLE OF HOPE another chance. She is from a good family and proved herself above average when making a winning debut at Newbury last month and confirmed that positive impression when following up with the minimum of fuss at Thirsk two weeks later. The bare form of those victories is nothing special, and she came up short in listed company last time, but she wasn’t ideally suited by how that race developed, racing keenly in rear when it paid to be up with the pace. Candle of Hope is a nice type physically, one who is entitled to take another step forward for her latest experience, and should outrun her odds if proving as effective on softer ground than previously. KITSUNE POWER - 2.05 Beverley

KITSUNE POWER has shown improved form this season following a gelding operation, recording wins at Leicester and Nottingham and very much catching the eye in a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time. He left the impression that he would have gone very close if he had handled the track better, hanging to his right from the two furlong pole which caused interference to some of his rivals, before suffering his own bout of trouble when short of room on multiple occasions after. The manner in which Kitsune Power finished off his race to finish second to one who was well handicapped on his jumps form means that he will remains of interest, despite being put up 4 lb for that effort. There isn’t much pace on here, which suggests the emphasis may be more on speed, and his turn of foot may prove vital now he is stepping up in trip. RHOSCOLYN - 2.25 Goodwood

The David O’Meara pair RHOSCOLYN and Orbaan have met each other on their last three starts and the latter has come out on top on each occasion. However, Rhoscolyn is fancied to get the better of his old foe now on these revised terms, especially given the rain which Goodwood received on Friday morning turning conditions in his favour; the going description at the time of writing is soft, good to soft in places. He rattled off a quick-fire hat-trick in similar conditions last year – which included a win over course and distance – and his draw in stall 2 should be perfect for him to sit handy on the rail before pouncing in the straight (there is a cut away at the two-furlong marker, but there is also a chance they will race more to the centre in the straight under likely conditions). Therefore, the chance of encountering trouble in-running will hopefully be slim, and Rhoscolyn seems sure to go very close with a clear run at it.

AINSDALE - 2.40 Beverley

King of Stars seems to be the only out-and-out pace angle here and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from the front. He is drawn wide, though, which isn’t an advantage at Beverley, and there is a chance that AINSDALE may get to the rail from the plum draw in stall 1. He is a smart sprinter at his best – he was only beaten a neck in the Temple Stakes last season – and he made an encouraging start for Julie Camacho in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June. That was over six furlongs and he was beaten seven lengths, but he left the impression he would come forward for that outing, and the winner is a most exciting type. Ainsdale has been ridden prominently in the past and with no pace to the outside of him, surely connections will attempt to go forward back at the minimum trip at a track where it often favours those who race close to the pace over sprint distances. At a double-figure price he looks a good bet. HOO YA MAL - 3.00 Goodwood

This is an underwhelming renewal of the March Stakes – to say the least – and it is impossible to get away from HOO YA MAL, who stands out on form following his runner-up effort to Desert Crown in the Derby and third to St Leger favourite New London in the Gordon Stakes at this course on his last two starts. That form has been boosted since by the second Deauville Legend who won the Great Voltigeur at York last week and there is a strong chance Hoo Ya Mal will be suited by the extra two furlongs he faces today given how he shapes. As the betting suggests, it will be a surprise if he is beaten. GREAT AMBASSADOR - 3.15 Newmarket

GREAT AMBASSADOR was very progressive upon joining Ed Walker last season, winning three times while also finishing placed in the Stewards’ Cup and Ayr Gold Cup, and on both of those occasions you can argue he was unlucky not to go close to winning. He faced a stiff task on his return in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot in June but came on plenty for that outing when shaping better than the bare result in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury next time. Similar comments apply for his latest run in this year’s edition of the Stewards’ Cup on his latest start, once more winning his group and confirming himself a sprinter in top form. This looks a good opportunity for him before potentially having another crack at the Ayr Gold Cup next month and softer ground shouldn’t be a problem given he ran up to his best on heavy last year. MUTASAABEQ - 3.35 Goodwood

This may turn tactical with only five runners but the horse who stands out from a form perspective is MUTASAABEQ. He capitalised on a drop in grade when making a winning return in minor company at Thirsk in April and he has acquitted himself well in pattern company since. The form of those efforts is largely solid, too, and this looks an excellent opportunity for this well-bred colt to record a first success at this level. The return to softer ground won’t be a problem and he looks a solid favourite. Published at 1345 BST on 26/08/22