Andrew Asquith casts his eye over the ITV racing action on Sunday and has picked out one recommended bet.

DUSKY LORD - 1.50 Goodwood

DUSKY LORD made a winning reappearance at Newmarket in May and has acquitted himself well in some competitive handicaps since, running a career-best effort when half a length second to a well handicapped sort over five furlongs at this course last month. He was never a threat in first-time blinkers when well held at York last time, though he is best not judged too harshly on that effort as he was never placed in a position to challenge. The headgear is left off now and if he returns in the same shape as on his penultimate start he is entitled to go close in this with the return to six furlongs no problem. POET’S DAWN - 2.05 Beverley

POET’S DAWN isn’t a horse for maximum faith, but he does look very well treated at present, is a three-time course and distance winner and is worth a small interest in this field. He appeared to be coming to the boil nicely when finishing in the places on his previous four starts before a below-par effort at Carlisle earlier this month. Poet’s Dawn may have found that run coming too soon after a big effort at Pontefract just eight days earlier, though, and with David Allan back in the saddle now, he is worth another chance from this mark (15 lb below his last winning mark). JUST A TAD - 2.25 Goodwood

This is low-level stuff and the William Haggas-trained JUST A TAD looks the one to beat down in grade. She made the most of a good opportunity when opening her account in a weak contest at Lingfield in June and took a big step forward when following up back in a handicap at Windsor on her next start. Just A Tad was strong in the betting at Newmarket last time, but proved a disappointment and connections afterwards put her performance down to her boiling over in the preliminaries. She comes out best at the weights now down in selling company and it will be disappointing if she isn’t able to resume winning ways.

GOLDEN KEEPER - 2.40 Beverley

It may pay to focus on the two last-time-out winners in this and GOLDEN KEEPER is preferred to the thriving Captain Kane at the likely prices. The selection cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling and has shown steady improvement in his four starts, opening his account on handicap debut over course and distance 18 days ago with something in hand. He defeated another unexposed three-year-old on that occasion and always looked like winning when the runner-up challenged him in the final 100 yards, pulling out extra all the time. Golden Keeper has plenty of size about him, so is entitled to do better still, and can make light of a 3 lb rise. PARADIAS - 3.00 Goodwood

PARADIAS shaped like a well-handicapped horse on his return at Ascot in a race which has worked out well and he took advantage of a drop into a lesser race when opening his account at Yarmouth in June. He responded well to more positive tactics that day and quickly batted off a lesser run next time when running a cracker in defeat over slightly further at this course last month. He can be marked up for that effort too, as he wasn’t as well positioned and conceded first run on the well-treated winner who has since finished second in the Melrose at York. The drop back in trip and switch to a smaller field may entice connections to revert to more positive tactics now and he may catch some of these off guard if that is the case. TATTERSTALL - 3.15 Beverley

One of the more interesting races on the card and TATTERSTALL should be competitive now making his handicap debut. He is speedily-bred and attracted support on his debut at Ripon in June, shaping with plenty of promise when third to The Platinmum Queen, who has since bolted up at Goodwood and finished runner-up in the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes. Tatterstall wasn’t unduly punished and showed the benefit of that experience when runner-up to another promising sort over course and distance next time, given every chance and pulling clear of the remainder. Tatterstall’s run at Ayr since can be ignored as he did too much too soon out in front and was unable to sustain his effort in the closing stages. On his earlier form, an opening mark of 76 should be workable, and he remains with potential. EVER GIVEN - 3.35 Goodwood

Three-year-olds have a reasonable record in this Group 3 and EVER GIVEN makes appeal following the rain which has fallen at Goodwood. He appears to go on pretty much anything, but his record when there is soft in the description is very good and he has run well in stronger races than this on his last two starts. The form of the Lennox Stakes took a boost last week when those who finished in front of him all ran well in the City of York Stakes with Kinross reversing the form with Sandrine. Ever Given didn’t finish far behind those rivals and if Kinross was in this field he would be a short-priced favourite. All looks set for a big run. Published at 1535 BST on 27/08/22