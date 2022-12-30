Check out our guide to the eight races from Newbury, Warwick and Lingfield on ITV4 this Saturday.

1.15 Newbury

A few of these are struggling for form including Casa Tall, Courtland, Not Available and Mongol Emperor but Only Money won twice in the autumn and has placed in both starts since. GALLIC GEORDIE was closing on the leaders when slipping and falling two out at Lingfield 10 days ago and is handicapped to close in this, though Gamaret is a fascinating runner for the Venetia Williams stable. The six-year-old is making his fencing bow today but has a won a bumper and a hurdle in a light career to date and fitness is rarely a problem for one from his yard. File Ilico and Earth Company have both had a pipe-opener and can’t be ignored. 1.35 Warwick

Ernesto is back in the right grade and Cawthorne Lad is running well enough to make his presence felt. Sporting Ace is a strong traveller but doesn't always find much off the bridle, though did win over 3m1f at the track earlier in the campaign. Langley Hundred won at Exeter and Ludlow last month under 10lb claimer Elizabeth Gale, beating Farmer's Gamble on the latter occasion, so has to go on the shortlist while Last Quarter ground out a victory over 2m7f at Lingfield. But we’ll take a chance on LORD SNOOTIE, who has been crying out for a step up in trip in maiden and novice company.

1.50 Newbury

Soaring Glory won the Betfair Hurdle here the season before last and also took a Listed handicap at Ascot earlier this year but he was pulled up on his reappearance and is trying a new trip. Neither of the Henderson pair make much appeal on recent form while Peking Rose disappointed over track and trip last time having won narrowly at Aintree earlier. WARRANTY is one of several near the foot of the weights arriving in peak form. Gary Moore’s gelding has definitely improved over the summer and may complete his hat-trick though Pikar remains unexposed and could be well treated on his handicap debut. There are also possibilities about Blenkinsop, who chases a four-timer, while Silent Revolution won here as a novice, as did Nina The Terrier. Eddie Edge takes 10lb off Martello Sky and Lady Adare is 4-4 but hasn’t run since February. 2.10 Warwick

High Counsel loves it here but is racing from 7lb out of the handicap. Go Steady won one of these at Lingfield earlier in the month with Stamp Your Feet beaten 11 lengths in third. A double is a distinct possibility for the Skelton runner but Midnight Moss ran well for second at Doncaster following a break and also goes on the shortlist. SMUGGLER’S BLUES won over a slightly longer trip here last season and was still in contention when falling two out at Wincanton at the start of the month. He gets the nod to make amends today.

2.25 Newbury

Le Breuil is enjoying an Indian summer but this is tougher that recent assignments. Foxboro came from nowhere to score at Fontwell and has nothing to fear from Champagne Court on that run. Tallow For Coal appears to hold Pemberley on Lingfield form but Certainly Red was brought down in that race and bolted up next time at Wincanton and also won on his final start last season, though was only fourth behind Killer Kane earlier at Sandown when Valsheda was runner-up. Moroder was in terrific form in the spring and Undersupervision is not short of stamina but LASKALIN wasn’t winning out of turn in this country at Ludlow a month ago and a 5lb rise seems fair. 2.40 Lingfield

Wadacre Grace and stablemate Jilly Cooper have both won lower grade contests this year and the same comment applies to Sayifyouwill and Crystal Casque but MORGAN FAIRY (NAP) landed a Class 2 contest at Newbury during the summer. The Haggas filly may prove the one to side with in this having placed at the same level at Kempton subsequently. Without a win in pattern company, it’s been some time since Sunset Bay last raced in a handicap but she has her first start since September.

3.00 Newbury

A bigger field than usual for this Grade 1. Fergal O’Brien has a trio of contenders in Accidental Rebel, Marble Sands and the unbeaten Crambo but Paul Nicholls is seeking a third straight victory in this and HERMES ALLEN has been aimed at the race since landing a Stratford maiden on his debut under Rules. He won a Grade 2 at Cheltenham subsequently with the proverbial ton in hand. Irish raider Joyeux Machin was impressive at Fairyhouse and Thomas Mor is 2-2 under Rules. Attacca has won both starts over hurdles and should have more to offer while the mare Vicki Vale could be anything. Idalko Bihoue won as he liked at Worcester in October but this is a big step up in class. 3.35 Newbury