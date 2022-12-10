Andrew Asquith guides you through the ITV4 action at Newcastle following the abandonments of Cheltenham and Doncaster.

DINGLE – 1.09 Newcastle

DINGLE hasn’t won since January, but he has posted several good efforts in defeat since, and is now 7 lb lower than that mark, so he is well worth a second look now starting out for Julie Camacho. Both of his wins in his career have come on the all-weather, so it is best to ignore his below-par turf runs, and he returned to form when fifth in a 0-90 handicap over course and distance on his final start in August. This therefore represents quite a big drop in grade – he has never run in a 0-75 before – and he may well prove a notch too good for these. He has joined a yard that can do well with new recruits, and his latest win came after a break, so you can make a case for a big run at what should be a fair price.

LASER GUIDED – 1.44 Newcastle

It is hard to be too dogmatic in these races with several newcomers who are bred to go a bit on show, but none are overly strong in the market this morning, and experience can count for plenty, so it is LASER GUIDED who looks the percentage play. He cost 400,000 guineas as a yearling which isn’t a surprise when taking a quick look at his pedigree – he is out of a half-sister to top-class Golden Horn – and he showed plenty to work on when finishing sixth at Kempton on debut last month. Laser Guided wasn’t given a hard time, settled in mid-field and making a move into contention in the straight before leaving the impression the run was needed both fitness and experience-wise. That race was won by a useful type of James Ferguson’s, so any notable support for his newcomer Roaring Legend should be respected, but Laser Guided is entitled to take a big step forward now and the Crisfords continue in fine form.

INTRICACY – 2.19 Newcastle

Simon & Ed Crisford are expected to complete a quick-fire double with INTRICACY, who shaped with abundant promise when narrowly denied on his debut at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. He is another expensive yearling (€750,000) who has a smart pedigree and when you watch back the replay of his debut it is hard to fathom how he didn’t win. He travelled well enough and picked up nicely when pushed along to close on the leaders entering the straight, coming with what looked like a winning run on the inside before his inexperience told when hitting the front. Intricacy traded at the minimum 1.01 in-running on Betfair but, if we are being kind, he probably wasn’t aware of the eventual winner until it was too late given that rival came with a sweeping run down the outside. There are once again some interesting newcomers in opposition but Intricacy sets a good standard on form and it is no surprise he is a strong favourite. SOLENT GETAWAY – 2.54 Newcastle

It is a very disappointing turnout for this fast-track qualifier and it isn’t very appealing at all as a betting medium. Enemy is long odds on which isn’t a surprise given the level of his form – he is 15 lb clear of Solent Getaway on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – but he just isn’t a horse to back at such odds. Indeed, he may well prove a class apart, but Solent Getaway should get his own way in front and he is no mug. His best effort this season came when finishing third in the Northumberland Plate over course and distance where he settled better than previously ridden more prominently. His latest run at Goodwood can be overlooked as he clearly didn’t stay and he has undergone a breathing operation since. This will be tactical and it may favour Solent Getaway, so he is a tentative selection.

BLAZING SON – 3.28 Newcastle