Ben Linfoot guides you through the ITV4 action at Lingfield and Chelmsford on Saturday as the All-Weather action takes centre stage, inspection permitting.

ITV tips: Saturday December 17 1pt win Perfect Symphony in 1.50 Lingfield at 11/2 (bet365, 888Sport) 1pt win Maybe Tonight in 3.15 Chelmsford at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

MICK’S SPIRIT - 1.15 Lingfield

With all the jumps action frozen off the ITV4 cameras are at Lingfield and Chelmsford, hopefully, with the former track holding a precautionary inspection at 730am. The five-furlong handicap that opens the ITV action at 1.15 looks a tight heat from a handicapping perspective and this looks likely to be a tight finish dominated by those who get the cleanest passage. With that in mind preference is for MICK’S SPIRIT, horse who has won at Lingfield on three occasions including in handicap company in June from a mark of 68. He runs off the same number here, can keep out of trouble from his draw in seven and, having been claimer ridden for most of the year Sean Levey takes over in the saddle. PERFECT SYMPHONY - 1.50 Lingfield

The following six-furlong handicap has a similar make-up and a chance is taken on PERFECT SYMPHONY getting the perfect trip here under Aidan Keeley. The eight-year-old is twice a winner at Lingfield off marks of 49 and 57, so he’s well-treated off 45 if he’s on his A-game – which he wasn’t, admittedly, his first four runs back after a break from July to September. There was, however, a sign that he’s about to rediscover his form when he ran a close third over five furlongs at Lingfield last time out, despite being hampered. If he improves from that he’s a big player here.

WEATHER LATEST: Get all the latest inspection news here

EAGLE EYED FREDDIE - 2.05 Chelmsford

Three races from Chelmsford bulk up the ITV4 coverage and EAGLE EYED FREDDIE’s consistency could be finally rewarded in the Betfred Merry Christmas Handicap. Mick Appleby’s son of Gleneagles turned a corner with the cheekpieces reapplied on November 17, running second after disputing the lead, and prominent tactics have seen his last four form figures return 2-2-3-3. He’s only gone up 2lb in that timeframe and returns to Chelmsford with the cheekpieces back on, so with a good draw in one to attack from he’s taken to make all. VISION OF HOPE - 2.25 Lingfield

‘The trainer said, regarding the apparent improvement in form, that the filly may have benefited from the removal of the blinkers on this occasion and the step up in trip from 7f to a 1m4f.’ Jean Rene-Auvrey certainly looked to find the key to Ummsuquaim at Lingfield last time when drastically shunting her up to 1m4f, but whether she can do it again up 3lb is another matter. I wouldn’t be trusting her at short prices, not when there is a George Boughey handicap debutant in the field, VISION OF HOPE, who qualified for a handicap mark in the Wolverhampton fog.

GOT NO DOLLARS - 2.40 Chelmsford

GOT NO DOLLARS can cash in on his course form in the Betfred Play Fred’s 5 Million Handicap at Chelmsford. Stuart Williams’ horse has Chelmsford form figures of 6-1-4-1-2-6 with his last ‘1’ coming off a mark of 67 in a February handicap while the following ‘2’ was off 73 in April. He has dropped to a mark in the 60s for the first time since that February win and his latest effort at Kempton, a running-on fourth at 28/1, caught the eye. SEA TSARINA - 3.00 Lingfield

Plenty of interesting fillies in the talkSPORT Winter Oaks Trial Irish EBF Fillies’ Handicap at Lingfield and Queen Of Ipanema, on a six-timer, looks the likely favourite here. She’s up another 3lb and has never run at Lingfield, though, so preference is for William Haggas’ SEA TSARINA. The daughter of Sea The Stars won a Lingfield novice in August and the form has worked out okay, with the third home Al Agaila subsequently hacking up at Kempton, while fifth home Lady Shotgun has since run two good races in defeat at Goodwood and Sandown. Sea Tsarina never got into her handicap debut at Thirsk, but she should be much happier back at Lingfield and could have too much class for these. MAYBE TONIGHT - 3.15 Chelmsford

One horse that looks overpriced on Saturday is Tony Carroll’s MAYBE TONIGHT in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap over six furlongs at Chelmsford. This is a wide-open low-grade 0-52 with uninspiring form figures down the card, but Maybe Tonight is entitled to go close on a couple of bits of his form over five furlongs and he should improve for moving up to six. The son of Muhaarar was a close-up fourth off 54 at Windsor in June and was a one-length third off 50 at Southwell in September, on both occasions keeping on like six will suit. It is this horse's first go at Chelmsford, but I'm encouraged that his sire has had 12 individual winners here from 60 horses, a strike-rate of 20%. His half-sister Twilighting was twice a six-furlong winner on the all-weather, too, and his dam won over 6f on the all-weather, so it looks significant Carroll has turned to his old ally Luke Morris for this horse.

ALGIERS - 3.33 Lingfield