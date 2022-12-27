Ben Linfoot guides you through the six races on ITV4 on Wednesday and he has two recommended bets.

ERIC BLOODAXE – 1.10 Leopardstown

ITV’s Christmas Festival rolls on to Wednesday with six races on ITV4 headed by four from Leopardstown and the 28-runner Pertemps qualifier kicks things off in typical head-scratching style. There has been one single-figure price winner of this race in the last decade, although the signs are from other Pertemps qualifiers that the new qualifying system – the first four home (rather than six) now qualify for the Final at Cheltenham – is making things slightly less chaotic. Falcon Eight intrigues me for Dermot Weld now he sees a trip over hurdles and it would be no surprise to see him run well, but preference is for ERIC BLOODAXE. Switched from Joseph O’Brien’s to Gordon Elliott’s at the start of the season, he looked in good nick on his stable debut at Fairyhouse where he had a class edge in a conditions race. That was over 2m4f but he’s a proper stayer, a future chaser, and he won at Christmas last year when landing the Limerick novice hurdle, so it should’ve put him spot on for this assignment.

FLOORING PORTER - 1.45 Leopardstown

FLOORING PORTER can regain his Grade 1 Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle title under Danny Mullins in what promises to be an absolute cracker. A winner of this race two years ago when he announced himself as a staying hurdler to be reckoned with, he lost out to Klassical Dream last year when the winner got a flyer at the start. He retained his Stayers’ Hurdle crown at Cheltenham after that but wasn’t at his best over an inadequate 2m4f on his reappearance at Navan when fourth behind Home By The Lee and Bob Olinger. Those two reoppose here, but back over three miles Flooring Porter is expected to stamp his authority on the race – and the division – once again.

KEMBOY - 2.20 Leopardstown

All eyes will be on A Plus Tard in the Grade 1 Savills Chase but Henry de Bromhead’s horse is on a retrieval mission following his Betfair Chase flop and might be best watched at short prices. Even when he stormed to Betfair Chase success last year he was beaten in this race by Galvin and he looks a risky proposition at 6/4 when a good run in defeat would be seen as progress after Haydock. If he’s anywhere near his best they won’t see which way he goes, but if he’s below-par again this is wide open and KEMBOY could be rewarded for his consistency. The 10-year-old is on a losing run of 11 now, but he has been running well and he jumped much better when trying to make all at Down Royal last time. If he cuts out the mistakes he could win this race for the second time. WASHINGTON - 2.35 Leicester

Two races from Leicester bulk up the ITV4 coverage and Olly Murphy’s WASHINGTON looks a bet in the Pertemps Network Leicestershire Bronze Fox Handicap Hurdle over two miles. The six-year-old was pulled up last time after failing to take to the hood experiment but the run is best ignored and he’s got a huge chance in this on his Aintree third off a higher mark in April. This is a drop in class and he’s interesting over this trip on testing ground, as he won his bumper in soft and has been untried on such conditions since, while he shaped quite nicely on his seasonal reappearance. Murphy has a terrific 30% strike-rate at Leicester and this horse looks well placed to improve those numbers further.

I AM MAXIMUS - 2.55 Leopardstown

I AM MAXIMUS shaped nicely on his stable debut for Willie Mullins in a beginners’ chase won by Gordon Elliott’s Minella Crooner and that experience can stand him in good stead in the Ballymaloe Relish Beginners Chase at Leopardstown. His jumping could do with improving but going left-handed should help him and it’s no real surprise to see Mullins reach for the cheekpieces already. Gentlemansgame was a better hurdler and rates the main danger if he takes to fences well on chasing debut. OUR JET - 3.10 Leicester