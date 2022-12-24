Ben Linfoot guides you through a brilliant Boxing Day on ITV featuring four Grade 1s at Kempton including the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

ITV tips: Monday December 26 2pts e.w Royale Pagaille in 2.30 Kempton at 16/1 (1/5 1,2,3 bet365, Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

King George VI Chase preview

GOSHEN - 12.45 Kempton

A barren December for quality jumps racing in England means the appetite for Boxing Day’s extravaganza is huge and at least the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle from frozen Ascot has been saved – meaning four Grade 1s on ITV’s Boxing Day card from Kempton. It’s Champ v Paisley Park round five here and the veteran pair set the standard, but only just, and the switch to a speed-favouring track like Kempton makes both vulnerable to a younger and speedier set of legs. That could swing things in the favour of GOSHEN, who has his quirks but has long looked capable of bagging a Grade 1, too, and this set of circumstances could be just the environment he thrives in. He has to prove he stays, but I don’t think the trip will be a problem to him if he finds himself in a good rhythm and the easier tempo might just see him hurdle more fluently – which could be the key to success.

McFABULOUS - 1.20 Kempton

Talking of rhythm, McFABULOUS looks in a good place to strike in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. The eight-year-old was hugely impressive over hurdles on his only previous visit to Kempton and he has made a smooth transition to fences, at least since being pulled up on fencing debut, jumping really well on his way to victory in the John Francome at Newbury last time out. He hasn’t been a straightforward project for Nicholls but the Ditcheat maestro relishes a horse like this and the cheekpieces look a small but vital piece of the jigsaw that is now seeing him blossom into a very capable novice chaser. That Newbury form sets the fencing standard here and he can become a record sixth winner for the Nicholls yard in the race named after his King George legend.

Patrick Mullins on the festive team from Willie's

SHAN BLUE - 1.35 Wetherby

Over at Wetherby it’s a cracking renewal of the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase but Dan Skelton has an ace up his sleeve in the form of likely hot favourite SHAN BLUE. This horse had the 2021 Charlie Hall Chase at this track at his mercy when miles clear when falling three out and he’s only had the two runs since. One of those was in a hot Aintree handicap chase at the Grand National meeting where he ran well in second (he bumped into an on-point Sam Brown) and with his mark sitting pretty on 148 it’s no wonder Skelton has targeted a return to Wetherby for redemption. His horse has a terrific record fresh and he can finally gain compensation for that unfortunate Charlie Hall mishap.

Our team of expert racing tipsters have had an excellent 2022, follow them again in 2023

CONSTITUTION HILL - 1.55 Kempton

A Christmas treat in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle as we get to see CONSTITUTION HILL’s latest step on the way to the Champion Hurdle and he’s impossible to oppose given what we saw in the Fighting Fifth. That was the best hurdling display seen for many a year and he seemingly has everything – including 12lb in hand of nearest rival and stablemate, Epatante, even after factoring in her 7lb mares’ allowance. If he’s anywhere near the form he was in at Newcastle they won’t see which way he goes here and a Kempton procession could well be on the cards. Epatante, twice a winner of this race, can be best of the rest, but it looks a case of if she can reduce the size of the 12-length defeat from Gosforth Park, a task that won’t be easy around here.

ROYALE PAGAILLE - 2.30 Kempton

Venetia Williams holds the key to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase but it could be worth backing her second string ROYALE PAGAILLE to cause an upset in the Christmas highlight. It’s easy to see why stablemate L’Homme Presse has found his way to the top of the market, as he amassed an impressive C.V as a novice and looked to have improved again when shouldering top weight to victory in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle off a mark of 164. There is also the potential for more to come, but all of the juice has been squeezed out of his price at 15/8 and there’s just a niggle that he won’t get away with it in this company if he adjusts left at his fences. It could well be he needs to go left-handed to be at his very best, but at least his presence at the top of the betting allows us to get on Royale Pagaille at 16s, as there is more than a whiff of second-string syndrome factored into those inflated prices. The 20mm of rain on Friday and the threat of more heavy showers are absolutely key to this horse’s chance, but it looks like he’s got his ground and in such a scenario he’s a huge player.

Conditions are turning in favour of Royale Pagaille