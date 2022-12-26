Ben Linfoot guides you through the nine races on ITV4 on Tuesday and he has two recommended bets.

ITV tips: Tuesday December 27 1pt win Red Rookie in 1.05 Chepstow at 7/1 (General) 1pt win Sabrina in 2.10 Chepstow at 11/1 (Hills) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

HIM MALAYA - 12.45 Kempton

Nine races live on ITV4 on Bank Holiday Tuesday and several enticing betting races amongst them – but the opening juvenile hurdle at Kempton isn’t one of them. Four of the nine-strong field are making their hurdling debuts and who knows how they’ll take to it, so the percentage call is to side with those with experience. Paul Nicholls’ HIM MAYALA is the token pick, despite disappointing when a well-fancied favourite on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot in October. He’ll have to come on plenty for that in the added tongue-tie, but it would be no surprise he did for a trainer with an excellent record in this contest.

RED ROOKIE - 1.05 Chepstow

RED ROOKIE was in the process of running a big race in the Sporting Life Arkle when he took off too early at the final fence and it could be worth chancing him first time out in the Coral Get Closer To The Action Handicap Chase at Chepstow. He ran a big race at this track on his seasonal debut last year when second and there’s every reason to believe he can progress into better handicap company than this from a mark of 140 based on his overall progression as a novice including that Arkle run. The step up in trip to almost 2m4f should hold no problems for him, even if he can be seen to good effect over a hell-for-leather two miles at some point this campaign, and he’s taken to strike for Emma Lavelle and Tom Bellamy. BOOTHILL - 1.20 Kempton

BOOTHILL was last seen giving vain pursuit to Jonbon but with nothing of that class in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton Harry Fry’s horse can emerge on top. The seven-year-old has looked good coming back over fences this season, his Ascot handicap chase win most impressive, while he acquitted himself well in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown before being outclassed by the winner. That’s the best chasing form on offer here and he can prove himself a good novice chaser in his own right by claiming Grade 2 honours.

PERSEUS WAY - 1.40 Chepstow

The Coral Finale Hurdle takes place for the first time since it was downgraded to a Grade 2 but it’s a no less interesting renewal with a host of winning juveniles brought together. PERSEUS WAY was brushed aside by Scriptwriter at Cheltenham in November but he wasn’t beaten far at all despite not jumping too well and he got a nice confidence booster under his belt at Leicester subsequently. He’s learning with experience and he could well showcase his improvement by reversing the form with Milton Harris’ horse here, aided by a 5lb pull, and that could be enough to land first prize. COQUELICOT - 1.55 Kempton

Anthony Honeyball’s COQUELICOT has improved for another summer on her back and she can land a hat-trick in the Ladbrokes ‘We Play Together’ Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at Kempton. The six-year-old had a spin on the Flat at Nottingham before impressive hurdle wins at Ascot and Sandown, her jumping one of the features that has enabled her to land successive victories. Her attitude was in evidence at Sandown last time when she fought off West Balboa and on that evidence the step up to three could see her in an even better light, while this track will play to her strengths, too, if she is positively ridden again.

SABRINA - 2.10 Chepstow

It could be worth taking a chance on the lightly-weighted SABRINA in the Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle over almost three miles at Chepstow. Paul Nicholls’ mare has improved significantly since a tongue-tie was added and she has got better as she has gone up in trip, too, her 16-length win over this distance at Exeter last time a career-best. She has been getting on well with Freddie Gingell, who takes another 7lb off here, and she looks a good bit of value at 11s from a light weight in a race that should play to her strengths. EDWARDSTONE - 2.30 Kempton

EDWARDSTONE can prove himself a real threat to Energumene in the Champion Chase division by taking the Grade 2 Ladbrokes desert Orchid Chase in style. Alan King’s horse looked a two-miler out of the top drawer when he bolted up in the Tingle Creek on his reappearance and his strong finishing style can be too potent for these rivals. Nube Negra is the most obvious danger, especially if the ground dries out a little, but a thriving Edwardstone could just be too hot for him however the ground is riding.

ASK ME EARLY - 2.50 Chepstow

Harry Fry’s ASK ME EARLY has long looked like a Coral Welsh Grand National horse and he can give jockey Sean Bowen a memorable win in the race on Tuesday. The eight-year-old is three from four at Chepstow and 2/2 here over fences and while things didn’t work out for him last season, after his mark was protected and then he missed this race, he has the look of a well-handicapped horse once presented with a sufficient stamina test. A good jumper and out-and-out galloper with serious stamina on his dam’s side, this extended 3m6f contest really should bring out the best in him. FONTAINE COLLONGES - 3.09 Kempton