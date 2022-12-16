Ben Linfoot guides you through the surviving ITV4 action at Chelmsford on Saturday after Lingfield fell foul to the weather.

ITV tips: Saturday December 17 1pt win Perfect Symphony in 1.50 Lingfield at 11/2 (ABANDONED) 1pt win Maybe Tonight in 3.15 Chelmsford at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

WEATHER LATEST: Get all the latest inspection news here

EAGLE EYED FREDDIE - 2.05 Chelmsford

Three races from Chelmsford bulk up the ITV4 coverage and EAGLE EYED FREDDIE’s consistency could be finally rewarded in the Betfred Merry Christmas Handicap. Mick Appleby’s son of Gleneagles turned a corner with the cheekpieces reapplied on November 17, running second after disputing the lead, and prominent tactics have seen his last four form figures return 2-2-3-3. He’s only gone up 2lb in that timeframe and returns to Chelmsford with the cheekpieces back on, so with a good draw in one to attack from he’s taken to make all.

GOT NO DOLLARS - 2.40 Chelmsford

GOT NO DOLLARS can cash in on his course form in the Betfred Play Fred’s 5 Million Handicap at Chelmsford. Stuart Williams’ horse has Chelmsford form figures of 6-1-4-1-2-6 with his last ‘1’ coming off a mark of 67 in a February handicap while the following ‘2’ was off 73 in April. He has dropped to a mark in the 60s for the first time since that February win and his latest effort at Kempton, a running-on fourth at 28/1, caught the eye. MAYBE TONIGHT - 3.15 Chelmsford

One horse that looks overpriced on Saturday is Tony Carroll’s MAYBE TONIGHT in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap over six furlongs at Chelmsford. This is a wide-open low-grade 0-52 with uninspiring form figures down the card, but Maybe Tonight is entitled to go close on a couple of bits of his form over five furlongs and he should improve for moving up to six. The son of Muhaarar was a close-up fourth off 54 at Windsor in June and was a one-length third off 50 at Southwell in September, on both occasions keeping on like six will suit. It is this horse's first go at Chelmsford, but I'm encouraged that his sire has had 12 individual winners here from 60 horses, a strike-rate of 20%. His half-sister Twilighting was twice a six-furlong winner on the all-weather, too, and his dam won over 6f on the all-weather, so it looks significant Carroll has turned to his old ally Luke Morris for this horse.