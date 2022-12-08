Ben Linfoot guides you through the ITV4 action on Friday afternoon at Cheltenham and he has one recommended bet.

FUJI FLIGHT - 1.30 Bangor-on-Dee

Morning inspections hold the key to Friday’s racing but if it all goes ahead ITV4 are scheduled to show five races throughout the afternoon including the Alfa Aggregate Products Golden Spurs Handicap Chase from Bangor-on-Dee. FUJI FLIGHT could go well here for Venetia Williams, as he reappeared in early November when the yard couldn’t buy a winner and he shaped nicely enough in heavy ground at this track behind subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos. A 2lb drop in the weights allows him to drop in grade to a Class 3 and he’s got a fine chance from off a big weight in this company on the pick of his form from last season.

MADERA MIST – 1.50 Cheltenham

Fingers crossed Cheltenham beats the big freeze and if it does look out for Tim Vaughan’s MADERA MIST in the CF Roberts Electrical & Mechanical Services’ Mares’ Handicap Chase. I like how Vaughan places his mares in these type of races and this eight-year-old has won twice in mares’ handicap chases at this track, while she was second to Win My Wings on another occasion. She wasn’t on a going day here in a big-field amateur riders race last time, but I’m happy to strike a line through that and she’s dropped a couple of pounds in the weights as well as five furlongs in trip. Both factors can see her improve significantly and with Alan Johns back on board she’s taken to gain a third course victory at likely generous odds.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

CAPTAIN CATTISTOCK - 2.25 Cheltenham

The next 45 minutes or so could well be the Fergal O’Brien show starting with CAPTAIN CATTISTOCK in the Dahlbury Handicap Chase at 2.25. The nine-year-old caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance at Cheltenham in October where he acquitted himself while shaping as though he’d come on for the run. It was further evidence he goes well at this track having won at the April meeting and the extra furlong is in his favour given he’s all stamina. This is likely to set up nicely for him with Commodore and Nassalam cutting out the running and he can come from off the pace to score under Liam Harrison.

PUNCTUATION - 3.00 Cheltenham

If Captain Cattistock goes in Fergal will be bidding for a quickfire double in the Catesby Estates Handicap Hurdle with PUNCTUATION under Paddy Brennan. He landed odds of 6/4 at Uttoxeter on his comeback, taking his record to 3/3 for O’Brien, and he travelled well enough over 2m4f to suggest he’ll cope just fine with dropping back three furlongs in trip here. Indeed, he had plenty more in hand than his neck victory suggests last time and the 6lb rise might not be enough to stop him completing the four timer over a track and trip that should really suit.

'I'd love to see it' - Martin Dixon and Dan Barber discuss Shishkin switching to staying hurdles

FLIGHT DECK - 3.35 Cheltenham