Andrew Asquith guides you through the ITV4 action on Saturday afternoon and he has two recommended bets.

Racing betting tips: Saturday December 3 1pt each way Percussion in 2.05 Aintree at 20/1 (Bet365 - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Cooper's Cross in 2.40 Aintree at 11/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | ITV7

AHOY SENOR – 1.30 Aintree

AHOY SENOR was disappointing on his return in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby at the end of October, failing to beat a rival, but his jumping was nowhere near as good as it could have been and he was beaten some way from home, too, so perhaps he wasn’t 100 per cent on the day. However, Aintree is very much his track, winning the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle and Grade 1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase on his two visits so far, and he remains a chaser who has the potential to win at the top level in open company. He is rightly a short-priced favourite for this and I would fully expect him to resume his progression before moving back up in grade. JONBON – 1.45 Sandown

It is a disappointing turnout for this year’s renewal of the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and it is very hard to get away from the claims of JONBON. His only defeat so far in his career has come at the hands of his outstanding stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and he could have hardly made a better impression when making a winning start over fences at Wincanton last month. Jonbon only had two rivals to beat, but they weren’t slouches by any means, and the manner in which he stretched clear of a smart rival in second suggests he has the potential to take high rank among this season’s novice chasers. Jonbon is already a short-price favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle and can cement his position as the best novice chaser around in Britain with a first Grade 1 success in this sphere.

"I think he'll be cherry-ripe in what looks a winnable race" | Tingle Creek & Becher Chase Preview

PERCUSSION – 2.05 Aintree

A typically wide-open renewal of the Becher Chase but I was quite taken by PERCUSSION’s performance when third in the Grand Sefton last month on his first try over the National fences. Admittedly, he has eight lengths to find with Gesskille, who finished second that day, but there are reasons to think he can bridge the gap. The Becher is over nearly five furlongs further and, while the longer trip should suit Gesskille too, it is bound to be in the favour of Percussion, who has won over three and a quarter miles in heavy ground in the past. That was also Percussion’s first run for six months, so he is entitled to be sharper fitness-wise, while he also gets a little pull in the weights with that rival. He looks the value play at nearly four times the price of Gesskille, and with most bookmakers paying enhanced odds, he looks a very solid each-way bet.

Oli Greenall on Gesskille

HOMME PUBLIC – 2.20 Sandown

Love Envoi is sure to be popular here from what may turn out to be a lenient mark on her handicap debut, but HOMME PUBLIC won with any amount in hand on his reappearance at Wetherby and still looks feasibly treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights. There were still plenty in with a shout turning for home that day, but the manner in which Homme Public stretched clear of his main market rivals from the second-last suggests he was some way ahead of his mark. He is clearly a most progressive type and now has the capable Toby Wynne offsetting most of his rise in the weights, so he looks a solid proposition against the likely short price favourite.

COOPER’S CROSS – 2.40 Aintree

Riders Onthe Storm was rejuvenated when winning the Old Roan Chase on his return over course and distance and that form has worked out very well, while he is still 6 lb lower in the weights than when runner-up in this race 12 months ago. He is a worthy favourite with that in mind, but consistency hasn’t been his strong point in recent years, so he is definitely one to take on. The one to do so with is COOPER’S CROSS who represents the in-form Stuart Coltherd yard. He is progressing nicely over fences and stamped his authority over some lesser rivals with an impressive success on his return to action at Carlisle in December. Conditions were testing that day, and he deserved plenty of credit for pulling clear of some well-handicapped rivals in behind from the second-last, storming away on the run-in and eased in the closing stages. Cooper’s Cross was good at his fences and left the impression he is ready for the stiffer test which faces him here. This should be run at a good tempo which will suit him well and the return to likely better ground won’t be an issue.

GREANETEEN – 2.55 Sandown

Shishkin is reportedly working like he is back to his brilliant best, and he will take all the beating if that proves the case, but GREANETEEN is a very likeable type who loves it at Sandown and looks the percentage play. He arguably proved better than ever when making all of the running to defy top weight in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return, but Paul Nicholls will likely have left something to work on given he won this race last year and he is sure to be cherry-ripe for this test. Greaneteen is still only an eight-year-old, hardly ever runs a bad race and just edges it for me in what looks a cracking renewal of the Tingle Creek. WALKING ON AIR – 3.15 Aintree

WALKING ON AIR looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning start over hurdles at Newbury last season and, on that performance, he has the potential to blow an opening mark of 132 out of the water on his return and handicap debut. He does have to dispel a poor run in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle on his final start, but the fact he was pitched into Grade 1 company on just his second start shows what high regard he is held by Nicky Henderson, and that experience certainly won’t be lost on him. This does look a very good race, but Walking On Air is the potential class act and it would be no surprise if he were trading much shorter than the current 3/1 come Saturday afternoon.

"It was a bit like Vautour" Patrick Mullins on Classic Getaway, Grangeclare West & Gentleman De Mee

