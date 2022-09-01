Man On The Spot provides a tip for every race on the ITV4 Racing League card at Windsor on Thursday.

GLAMOROUS BREEZE - 4.30 Windsor

Spring Bloom is 7lb higher than when scoring here in July while Equality won off a lower mark here back in April. Water Of Leith landed a double in lower grade sprints at Ayr earlier but GLAMOROUS BREEZE remains in fine form having gone close again at Sandown recently and Chris Mason’s charge should be in the mix in an open contest. Kimngrace finished in front of Yimou when runner-up at Haydock while Rum Cocktail and Albegone are preferred to Sixcor in this grade.

LOST ANGEL - 5.00 Windsor

Gemcutter bids for a hat-trick raised a further 6lb but is also upped in class while Agostino went close in a lower grade race at Chelmsford. Safari Dream has been in good form at Sandown having missed out on a double when demoted to second by the stewards last time but LOST ANGEL is preferred. The latter had faced a couple of stiff tasks at Ascot and York since going handicapping and any improvement on her latest third on the Knavesmire should see Clive Cox’ filly go close. Michaela's Boy debuts for Mick Appleby and should be noted handicapping for the first time. DORA PENNY - 5.30 Windsor

DORA PENNY may still be one step ahead of the handicapper given she was eased down in the closing stages over course and distance when landing a four-timer. She also beat a subsequent winner on that occasion and is only 4lb higher. Monsieur Kodi bids for a hat-trick raised 8lb but Cooperation and Quest For Fun missed out on trebles last time with the latter beaten in one of these events at Doncaster. Lir Speciale may improve having undergone wind surgery while Aramis Grey and Sound Of Iona make more appeal in this grade than the recent winners Willoughby Bay and Dandy Spirit.

CROUPIER - 6.00 Windsor

Island Bandit landed a hat-trick when scoring again at Sandown and is penalised while Liangel Hope is upped in class bidding for a four-timer. There was cut in the ground when Snapcracklepop won over track and trip recently and Nuvolari is preferred after going close at Haydock but CROUPIER (NAP) looks the one to side with. The latter was having his first outing of the year when third of four in a higher grade contest at Newmarket and the Crisfords’ yard continues to fire-in the winners. Dairerin travels over from Ireland 7lb higher than when scoring at Galway while Ana Gold is preferred to Unsung Hero of the rest. YAASER - 6.30 Windsor

YAASER landed a double with a victory in one of these races at Doncaster and stays this extra furlong. Jim Goldie’s charge looks worth sticking with despite a 4lb rise. That's Just Dandy placed at the same Doncaster fixture and can figure again while Alablaq steps up in trip after going close at Newcastle. Majestic found one too good at Beverley on his handicap bow and is less exposed than Brighton runner-up English Spirit.

BARLEY - 7.00 Windsor

Most of these step up in trip including Winforglory, who defied a penalty at Lingfield and makes his handicap debut. But pedigree suggests BARLEY will improve for the longer distance having run well at Doncaster last month when ahead of Mostawaa and he gets the nod. Sanitiser is another bred to stay this far having placed over a mile the last twice while Typical Woman and Gatecrasher Girl have placed over today’s trip recently. Danville scored over course and distance on his penultimate start but blinkers are applied for this having disappointed last time. ANDALEEP - 7.30 Windsor