Man On The Spot marks your card for all eight ITV4 races including the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh.
FINN'S CHARM - 3.45 Musselburgh
FINN’S CHARM made a debut full of promise when beaten less than a length in a decent novices race at Yarmouth. He could be up to opening his account in this with normal progress. Little Betty finished third here on her debut. She failed to show any improvement at Thirsk though is still preferred to stablemate Hour By Hour while the newcomer Holloway Boy would not need to be anything special to get involved.
MINELLA TRUMP - 4.01 Perth
A good, interesting and trappy chase. Exelerator Express showed a fine attitude to get up late on at Aintree and should go well with conditions to suit despite a 5lb hike. Romain De Senam went close at Cartmel over a week ago and holds his form commendably well, and Broken Quest is in flying form, having rattled up a hat-trick in April and May. He's tempting but is up up 21lb for those three wins. Glencoe gets weight all round and is not ignored but MINELLA TRUMP is the choice. He's won seven of his last nine but this looks tougher off a new mark of 145. Nevertheless, he's worth staying with until he reaches the ceiling of his ability - hopefully not here.
RORY - 4.16 Musselburgh
Only Spoofing was due to run here yesterday while Lost My Sock won at Ripon recently and Harrogate scored at the same track. RORY got his head in front at Hamilton last time having earlier been beaten a head over track and trip with both The Thin Blue Line and Primo's Comet behind. He can go close again and is preferred to both Street Life and Fashion Advice.
SACRED JEWEL - 4.45 Musselburgh
Texas Man is upped in class bidding for a hat-trick while Shanko finished ahead of High Velocity when placed at Windsor recently. Mytilda will be winning again this year and returns to action along with dual novice winner Le Beau Garcon. But SACRED JEWEL made a winning reappearance at Leicester on her debut for Julie Camacho’s yard and the former Godolphin filly may prove the one to side with now handicapping.
EVALUATION - 5.15 Musselburgh
EVALUATION is keeping one step ahead of the handicapper and landed a hat-trick with a victory at York a fortnight ago. He’s raised a further 5lb but may not have finished winning yet and can confirm latest running with third-placed Geremia. Baileys Derbyday went close over a shorter trip at Ripon having earlier been beaten by Haizoom, who narrowly beat Captain Haddock at Hamilton last month. Gordon Elliott sends dual hurdles winner Tronador over from Ireland though the latter was beaten on the Flat at Sligo recently.
PEARL GLORY - 5.45 Musselburgh
PEARL GLORY (NAP) went close in a Group 3 contest on the Turf course at Lingfield last month. She’ll be sharper for that comeback run and makes more appeal on today’s favourable terms than Morag Mccullagh. The latter steps back up in trip after placing in Listed company at Chelmsford while Eidikos, Snooze N You Lose and the Irish filly Let's have all come up short at this level so far. Clitheroe is upped in class after landing a novices race over 6f though ran well in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last term while Happy Craf is hard to assess on her winning form in Bahrain.
TAMASKA - 6.15 Musselburgh
TAMASKA continues to improve and narrowly missed out at York last time having landed a double earlier. He looks worth sticking with given the Irish filly Business was well beaten at Limerick having earlier landed a hat-trick on the all-weather. Bringitonboris is also proving best on artificial surfaces but Dutch Decoy may do better in this lower grade. Muntadab is out of form but won this contest last year while Mister Bluebird steps up in trip and Danzan has only won once in 33 attempts on Turf.
EMARATY HERO - 6.45 Musselburgh
Jim Goldie has a strong hand running the recent Hamilton winner Wickywickywheels, last week’s Ayr winner Grand Canal and also Graces Quest, who placed at the same Ayr fixture. Sulochana went close at Lingfield though both wins so far have come over 1m6f while Colinton is upped 5lb for winning at Haydock having earlier been beaten here by El Picador. EMARATY HERO has been thereabouts over longer trips recently though won over today’s distance at York last autumn and gets a speculative vote in an open contest.
Published at 1225 BST on 04/06/22
