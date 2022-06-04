Man On The Spot marks your card for all eight ITV4 races including the Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Musselburgh.

FINN'S CHARM - 3.45 Musselburgh

FINN’S CHARM made a debut full of promise when beaten less than a length in a decent novices race at Yarmouth. He could be up to opening his account in this with normal progress. Little Betty finished third here on her debut. She failed to show any improvement at Thirsk though is still preferred to stablemate Hour By Hour while the newcomer Holloway Boy would not need to be anything special to get involved. MINELLA TRUMP - 4.01 Perth

A good, interesting and trappy chase. Exelerator Express showed a fine attitude to get up late on at Aintree and should go well with conditions to suit despite a 5lb hike. Romain De Senam went close at Cartmel over a week ago and holds his form commendably well, and Broken Quest is in flying form, having rattled up a hat-trick in April and May. He's tempting but is up up 21lb for those three wins. Glencoe gets weight all round and is not ignored but MINELLA TRUMP is the choice. He's won seven of his last nine but this looks tougher off a new mark of 145. Nevertheless, he's worth staying with until he reaches the ceiling of his ability - hopefully not here. RORY - 4.16 Musselburgh

Only Spoofing was due to run here yesterday while Lost My Sock won at Ripon recently and Harrogate scored at the same track. RORY got his head in front at Hamilton last time having earlier been beaten a head over track and trip with both The Thin Blue Line and Primo's Comet behind. He can go close again and is preferred to both Street Life and Fashion Advice. SACRED JEWEL - 4.45 Musselburgh

Texas Man is upped in class bidding for a hat-trick while Shanko finished ahead of High Velocity when placed at Windsor recently. Mytilda will be winning again this year and returns to action along with dual novice winner Le Beau Garcon. But SACRED JEWEL made a winning reappearance at Leicester on her debut for Julie Camacho’s yard and the former Godolphin filly may prove the one to side with now handicapping.

EVALUATION - 5.15 Musselburgh

EVALUATION is keeping one step ahead of the handicapper and landed a hat-trick with a victory at York a fortnight ago. He’s raised a further 5lb but may not have finished winning yet and can confirm latest running with third-placed Geremia. Baileys Derbyday went close over a shorter trip at Ripon having earlier been beaten by Haizoom, who narrowly beat Captain Haddock at Hamilton last month. Gordon Elliott sends dual hurdles winner Tronador over from Ireland though the latter was beaten on the Flat at Sligo recently. PEARL GLORY - 5.45 Musselburgh

PEARL GLORY (NAP) went close in a Group 3 contest on the Turf course at Lingfield last month. She’ll be sharper for that comeback run and makes more appeal on today’s favourable terms than Morag Mccullagh. The latter steps back up in trip after placing in Listed company at Chelmsford while Eidikos, Snooze N You Lose and the Irish filly Let's have all come up short at this level so far. Clitheroe is upped in class after landing a novices race over 6f though ran well in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last term while Happy Craf is hard to assess on her winning form in Bahrain. TAMASKA - 6.15 Musselburgh