Man On The Spot provides a tip for every race on the ITV4 Sky Bet Sunday Series card at Sandown.

SAFARI DREAM - 3.42 Sandown

Three of these have already won over the course and distance. SAFARI DREAM made all to beat Espirito with the proverbial ton in hand last month and that performance probably merited an 8lb rise. He can reverse earlier form here with Conquest Of Power despite worse terms. Miss Attitude has gone up 10lb for completing a double at Newbury while the form of Rocking Ends’s two victories haven’t worked out but New Hope Bullet, Not For Profit and Iato's Angel all arrive off the back of recent wins with Once More For Luck also interesting making his nursery debut under a talented 3lb claimer.

High Stakes: The story of the Sunday Series

LORD RIDDIFORD - 4.12 Sandown

Treacherous hasn’t won in more than two years but went close off this mark at Windsor six days ago. The Listed winner LORD RIDDIFORD made a welcome return to form at Goodwood last month. He drops down a grade for this and, only 3lb higher, can follow up. Devil's Angel won here in June and defied market expectations over 6f at Haydock two weeks ago while Scottish raider Be Proud could figure if forgiven a poor run at Hamilton when behind Edward Cornelius. Glamorous Breeze is a speedy filly in good form and Silky Wilkie won a Sunday Series sprint at Haydock two runs ago. TABARETTA - 4.42 Sandown

TABARETTA cost €640,000 and his dam has already produced three winners including the Group 3 winner Devant. He is the choice of William Buick ahead of City Of Kings, though the latter should also have a future being by Kingman and the first foal to race of a Lancashire Oaks winner. Khangai is a half-brother to four winners and Elwasme is a half-brother to five winners. Ghassan and Dasho Lennie are others worth a market check.

ANYTHINGTODAY - 5.12 Sandown

ANYTHINGTODAY is starting to look dangerously well handicapped being 3lb lower than when scoring at Newmarket last summer. Pledge Of Honour and Andaleep finished 1-2 in a similar contest over track and trip last month and both have won since. There is nothing between the pair on today’s terms and they are unlikely to be far away again. Bad Company was second in a amateurs’ race over course and distance last time but will need to settle better if he is to defy his big weight. Glen Savage and Aqwaam are still relatively unexposed but Dandy Maestro has stamina to prove over this trip though he wasn't stopping in a better race than this at Newbury over a mile on Friday. PRECISELY - 5.42 Sandown

PRECISELY (NAP) can land the hat-trick under Harry Davies with both recent victories having been franked, though Spirit Of The Bay certainly wouldn’t be winning of turn and Follow That Star made a promising start in handicaps when finding only one too good over course and distance last month. After The Rain rattled up a three-timer in the spring and may have needed the run when only third of four here last month but both of Prism’s victories have come on the all-weather.

DON’T TELL CLAIRE - 6.12 Sandown

Enigmatic hasn’t been beaten far the last twice and will likely reverse Newmarket running in April with Coase but we’ll take a chance on DON’T TELL CLAIRE. The Kublers’ mare has slipped to a very fair mark and has been running well again this season, despite failing to make the frame. The yard also run the hat-trick seeking Helm Rock and Island Bandit, at the opposite end of the handicap, and Ikhtiraaq are others chasing three-timers. Ascending won at Goodwood in May but all of his form is on ground with some give. Laguna Veneta, on the other hand, likes to hear her hooves rattle. Takeachancejimmy travels over from County Meath but his best form is over longer trips. DUKE OF VERONA - 6.42 Sandown